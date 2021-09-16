Vaccination obligation at La Rochelle hospital: five agents suspended

Of the 6,028 agents of the Atlantic Coast hospital group, five of them had to be suspended because they did not present proof of vaccination

Since this Wednesday, September 15, the vaccination obligation for health personnel has entered into force in France. To be able to work, caregivers, firefighters, paramedics… must have received at least one dose of vaccine. If this is not the case, the employees will be suspended. At the level of the Littoral Atlantique hospital group (bringing together the establishments of La Rochelle and Rochefort), “out of the 6,028 agents, 128 people expected to work within the next 15 days have not transmitted their proof”, specifies the management in a communicated. The officers in question were interviewed by management. At the end of these, “the hospital group was obliged to suspend today (Wednesday, September 15, Editor’s note) five people,” the statement said.





However, management ensures that “the difficulties have been identified upstream in order to allow continuity of care. […] There is therefore, today, no consequence on the functioning and the activity of the establishments. “