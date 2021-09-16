More

    Vaccination obligation at La Rochelle hospital: five agents suspended

    Health


    Of the 6,028 agents of the Atlantic Coast hospital group, five of them had to be suspended because they did not present proof of vaccination

    Since this Wednesday, September 15, the vaccination obligation for health personnel has entered into force in France. To be able to work, caregivers, firefighters, paramedics… must have received at least one dose of vaccine. If this is not the case, the employees will be suspended. At the level of the Littoral Atlantique hospital group (bringing together the establishments of La Rochelle and Rochefort), “out of the 6,028 agents, 128 people expected to work within the next 15 days have not transmitted their proof”, specifies the management in a communicated. The officers in question were interviewed by management. At the end of these, “the hospital group was obliged to suspend today (Wednesday, September 15, Editor’s note) five people,” the statement said.


    However, management ensures that “the difficulties have been identified upstream in order to allow continuity of care. […] There is therefore, today, no consequence on the functioning and the activity of the establishments. “


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleMercato | Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi is frustrated with his departure from Barcelona!
    Next articleIn the Alpes-Maritimes, the health pass is no longer in force in certain shopping centers: we take stock

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC