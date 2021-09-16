Vaccination obligation: the concerns of employers and employees

While the vaccine obligation has just been put in place by the government and the Congress of New Caledonia, many employees and employers are raising concerns about the management of this measure. Explanations.

Dave Waheo-Hnasson and Cédric Michaut (AS)

•

Since the introduction of the vaccination obligation, the federation of civil servants has received many calls from its members. Concerns about the rights and obligations of employees and employers.

Today, we are trying to reassure them by explaining that employment is not threatened. The employer’s obligation is to reclassify the agent or adapt the position. The only sanction that can be there is the sanction of 175,000 which can only be given by New Caledonia. Nicolas Labenski, General Secretary of the SFAO Santé union

Details on the management of this measure



Since Tuesday, the employment and labor department has sent an explanatory note on the management of the health crisis to all employers. At the question : “Can the employer refuse access to the company of an unvaccinated employee?” Thierry Xozame, Acting Director of the DTE answers:

No, Until October 31, 2021, companies operate on procedures, prevention, health, safety measures, barrier gestures, etc. Yes, for priority and sensitive sectors, employers and employees have until October 31 to be vaccinated. Thierry Xozame, Acting Director of the DTE





What social risk for an unvaccinated employee? “The employee who will not be vaccinated while working in a priority and sensitive sector, is liable to a fine of 175,000 francs”, adds Thierry Xozame, Interim Director of the DTE. In addition, for an employee who refuses the vaccination, the employer will take steps to reclassify the position or adapt the position. As a reminder, the employer cannot impose the taking of paid or unpaid leave to his employee. “No, you need the employee’s express agreement, it really has to be an agreement between the two parties”, adds Thierry Xozame, Interim Director of the DTE.

Another worried union, the SGTINC, it is in the majority within the SLN, it alerts its management and the government of the inability for a company like the SLN to reclassify or develop thousands of jobs, some of which are unique positions of expertise. :

“Today we have a percentage in the company that is around 20% vaccinated and 80% unvaccinated. If this obligation, which was voted by the government and Congress, wants to be implemented before October 31, we will no longer be able to turn the ovens. It will take personnel. The percentage for the moment of vaccinated is on the administrative side “, explains Glenn Delathère, union representative of the SGTINC. The SGTINC urgently requests a meeting with the government and the management of the SLN.

The government of New Caledonia also published this Thursday, September 16, a press release concerning the management of the crisis in companies with more details:

Report by Dave Waheo-Hnasson and Cédric Michaut: