Vaccination obligation – “There were 3,000 suspensions” of unvaccinated nursing staff, announces Olivier Véran

Some 3,000 healthcare workers not vaccinated against COVID-19 were suspended on Wednesday, the date on which the vaccination obligation for these employees came into force, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran announced on Thursday.

“There was yesterday (this Wednesday, September 15, Editor’s note) some 3,000 suspensions that were served on staff of health and medico-social establishments who had not yet entered a vaccination course “, on an audience of 2.7 million employees, he said this Thursday morning on RTL.

“A large number of these suspensions are only temporary since the feedback I have from establishments is that the employees, mainly support staff, very few white coats (…); many of them have decided to be vaccinated seeing that the vaccination obligation is a reality “, he continued.





“There are a few dozen resignations at this stage which have been recorded in our country”, Olivier Véran added.

“We did not have chaos, far from it”, he continues. “The vaccination coverage figures in hospitals and nursing homes are much higher than they would have been without the vaccination obligation. “