Valérie Pécresse, candidate scrutinized by LREM

ANALYSIS – For 2022, some macronists would fear it more than Xavier Bertrand.

It’s a little music that often comes to his ears. Could Valérie Pécresse become prime minister of a second five-year term of Emmanuel Macron? Clearly refuting the hypothesis last July at Figaro – “Women are not here to play number two” -, several members of the presidential majority have suggested in recent days that a Pécresse candidacy poses a greater risk for Emmanuel Macron than that of Xavier Bertrand. “I told the president that one should only be wary of one person: Valérie Pécresse”, warns a leading macronist.

In the polls, the president of the Hauts-de-France region has not taken off as he believed, when his Ile-de-France counterpart has picked up a few points since entering the campaign. “Within the macronie, there are two schools: those who think that Bertrand, with his primary antimacronism, can be dangerous, and others who see in Pécresse a candidate closer ideologically