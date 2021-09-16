

VEOLIA LAUNCHES A CAPITAL INCREASE OF 2.5 BILLION EUROS FOR THE ACQUISITION OF SUEZ

PARIS (Reuters) – Veolia on Thursday announced the launch of a € 2.5 billion capital increase that will partly finance the acquisition of Suez.

This market call will be made at a price of 22.70 euros per new share, a discount of 19.1% compared to the closing price on Tuesday, said the French specialist in water and waste management. On Wednesday, the title ended at 29 euros.





Veolia, which already owns 29.9% of the capital of Suez, launched a takeover bid at the end of July for the remaining 70.1% for an amount of around nine billion euros.

In addition to the capital increase, the group plans to finance the operation with the proceeds from the sale of the “new Suez” – which will bring together the group’s activities in water and waste in France as well as certain international assets – to the consortium investors made up of Meridiam, Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and Caisse des Dépôts (CDC).

The finalization of the merger between Veolia and Suez is expected by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approvals.

A source familiar with the matter told Reuters in early September that the two groups would seek the green light from the European Union this month for their merger.

(Written by Bertrand Boucey and Blandine Hénault, edited by Jean-Stéphane Brosse and Marc Angrand)