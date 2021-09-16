very heavy suspension for Radosavljevic after his racist remarks

The disciplinary commission of the National Rugby League (LNR) imposed a 26-week suspension of official competitive matches on Ludovic Radosavljevic (32), author of racist remarks against Nevers player Christian Ambadiang.

The sanction fell for Ludovic Radosavljevic. The scrum-half of Provence Rugby was suspended for 26 weeks of official competition matches by the disciplinary committee of the National Rugby League (LNR) on Thursday. He was heard on Wednesday to explain himself after making racist remarks towards Nevers winger Christian Ambadiang on September 4.

The Cameroonian player denounced the despicable words made by his opponent: “I’m going to burn you banana eater”. Radosavljevic was found responsible for “‘verbal offenses and provocations’ and more particularly ‘verbal assault (including, any assault based on religion, color, nationality, ethnicity, sexual orientation).’ “

He will only be able to replay for the last two games of the season

His suspension therefore covers a period of seven and a half months and will end on April 25, 2022. He will be able to replay the last two games of the Pro D2 season. He risked up to 52 weeks of suspension but the sanction was lowered since the player admitted the facts, that he presented his “remorse” on social networks and during his hearing yesterday, but also because his disciplinary record was a virgin.





“Given the particular gravity of the situation and the nature of the facts with which it is accused, the disciplinary and rules commission determined the entry point for the offense at 52 weeks, ie the maximum sanction incurred, indicates the press release of the NRL. After taking into account the spontaneous recognition by the player of the facts with which he is accused once the match is over, on social networks and at the hearing, the sanction was reduced by the commission of 26 weeks of official competition matches. “

In a message on Instagram, the former Clermont player regretted his words. “Following the recent events, and after an apology already formulated immediately in the locker room, I would like to publicly and officially apologize today to Christian Ambadiang (22 years old), for my remarks which are unacceptable, he wrote. . Following a chain of events in a tense match context, my words went beyond my thought. I measure the seriousness of my actions and take full responsibility for it by apologizing to all the people as well. could have shocked. It is not part of my values, nor of those that I pass on to my children. I remain a human who makes mistakes and who learns from them. “