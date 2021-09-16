Video games – An exceptional title steeped in humor not to be “looper”

“Deathloop” is the new crazy first-person shooter from Arkane Lyon, the studio behind the “Dishonored” license. In this atypical title, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious time loop on the island of Blackreef, condemned to repeat the same day for eternity. As Colt, the player’s only chance to end the cycle is to assassinate eight targets before the end of the day. But her “friend” Juliana is going to put a strain on her.

Confused at the start, the hero will gently tame the four areas of the map, all vertical and populated by colorful and bellicose inhabitants, and follow a real game of treasure. Without forgetting that time is also divided into four key moments: morning, noon, afternoon and evening with effects on the decorations. The goal, therefore, is to amass enough resources to save better gear for the next loop and become an elusive killer. With in the arsenal rather classic but superbly modeled rifles. As for the additional capacities, without going into details, they allow you to move like a ghost, a bit like in “Dishonored”.