VIDEO: Griezmann, Felix reframes a fan!

Within the attacking sector of Atletico Madrid, striker Joao Felix (21 years old, 1 appearance in La Liga this season) is in direct competition with Antoine Griezmann (30 years old, 1 game in La Liga this season), who returned this summer. as part of a loan from FC Barcelona. Due to the circumstances of his departure in 2019, the France international is the subject of much criticism from Colchoneros supporters.

And this Thursday, at the exit of the training center of the reigning Spanish champion, a fan challenged the Portuguese. “Injury Griezmann, Joao, like it doesn’t matter. Griezmann’s shin, don’t forget,” we can hear. Annoyed at the wheel of his car, the former player of Benfica Lisbon reframed him when leaving. “You must have more respect for Griezmann,” whispered Felix, reassembled. Griezmann will appreciate!

Read 18.672 times – by Damien Da Silva on 09/16/2021 at 3:24 pm



