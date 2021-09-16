VIDEO – He steals a Range Rover and wreaks havoc in a street

The Toyota Hilux, Ford F-150 and Land Rover Defender have always been known as the toughest cars on the planet. The Range Rover never really had this reputation. Yet he is too and this sad video proves it.

The driver has gone mad! A Range Rover was stolen in London this week, but before it left the neighborhood it demolished half a dozen cars, nearly hit a few people and burned some rubber. Two videos of this incident from different angles are also online on the Web. A man who witnessed the scene also filmed the accident up close. Another CCTV camera this time around captures the scene from further down the street. The comments explain that the first SUV was stolen and we can see in the second video the driver exits a parking spot and crashes into a BMW, cornering it across the street.





Undeterred, the thief backs up and collides with another parked car, before speeding forward again. A little boy runs across the street just before the second impact. A Ford Mondeo and a Mercedes C-Class are also stuck in the carnage. The Range Rover finally breaks free and accelerates, followed closely by another Range Rover which sets off in pursuit.