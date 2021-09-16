VIDEO. MP François Ruffin calls on the government to save Sanofi near Rouen

For the deputy of La France Insoumise François Ruffin, the outsourcing of Sanofi to Saint-Aubin-lès-Elbeuf poses a question of public health. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, he went to the site to meet the employees. More than 150 people were mobilized in front of the factory.

Some deputies, Hubert Wulfranc on the left and François Ruffin on the right) came to support Sanofi employees in Saint-Aubin-lès-Elbeuf. The site should be outsourced to a new entity: EuroAPI. – PND

”

During the Covid crisis, caregivers found themselves without drugs, without sedatives, not having enough to treat patients (…) President Macron said that delegating our protection to others was foolishness. And today, we are outsourcing with Sanofi. What I am asking is that the government take a position.

“It was reassembled the LFI deputy, François Ruffin, Tuesday, September 14, 2021, during his meeting with the employees of Sanofi in Saint-Aubin-lès-Elbeuf.

For the chosen one, clearly, ”

that does not only pose the question of employees, it poses a question of public health. If Sanofi outsources here, it is not for the well-being of patients. It’s to make more money

t and get rid of what is not earning enough. For me, this is a political issue. Policy in the broad sense, that is to say that it concerns our health.

At his side, the Communist deputy Hubert Wulfranc and the mayor of Elbeuf Djoudé Merabet also came to support the employees.





“If it can be beneficial for employees, we take”

This day comes after two weeks of mobilization of Sanofi employees. A day of support, ”

to highlight our movement. Chemistry within Sanofi has always had a lack of visibility. Until then everything had been focused on the vaccine. It also helps to highlight our little-known site. And if it can be beneficial for employees, we take

», Defends Vincent Pochon, South Chimie union representative at Sanofi. This mobilization was built under the aegis of two unions: Sud Chimie and the CGT. The CFDT and CGC, for their part, preferred to negotiate a method agreement with management to renew the social agreements in force at Sanofi within the new EuroAPI entity. ”

It’s good to renew social agreements

“, Rejoices the delegate of Sud chimie,”

but if the box closes, it closes … whatever the agreements.

“



