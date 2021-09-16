More

    VIDEO – Sporting-Ajax: Haller offers himself a quadruplet for his first in the Champions League

    Sports


    It was necessary to be on time during Sporting-Ajax (1-5) this Wednesday evening. Indeed, Sébastien Haller, head, opened the scoring in the second minute of play. Then, the former Auxerrois did not stop there. With a furious tackle against the opposing goalkeeper, the 27-year-old Franco-Ivorian striker (editor’s note: 4 selections with the Elephants) doubled the bet (9th). Then the former Eintracht Frankfurt player “scored” again in the 51st and 63rd minutes.

    Sébastien Haller marked the sixteenth quadruplet in the history of C1, since it was renamed the Champions League (1992). The latest was registered by Olivier Giroud with Chelsea on the Sevilla lawn (4-0) on December 2. At the same time, he equaled Marco Van Basten: for his first C1 match in 1992 with AC Milan against Gothenburg, he also scored a quadruple.


    Champions League

    Earlier than Mbappé, Haller and Barcelona apathy: tops and flops

    5 HOURS AGO

    Earlier than Mbappé, Haller and Barcelona apathy: tops and flops

    Champions League

    Messi – Neymar – Mbappé: An animation to improve, an eleven to correct

    5 HOURS AGO

    Champions League

    Should Paris be worried? “The progression under Pochettino is still not readable”

    5 HOURS AGO


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlethe armourer Verney-Carron placed in the safeguard procedure
    Next articleMercato | Mercato – PSG: Lionel Messi is frustrated with his departure from Barcelona!

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC