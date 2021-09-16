VIDEO – Sporting-Ajax: Haller offers himself a quadruplet for his first in the Champions League

It was necessary to be on time during Sporting-Ajax (1-5) this Wednesday evening. Indeed, Sébastien Haller, head, opened the scoring in the second minute of play. Then, the former Auxerrois did not stop there. With a furious tackle against the opposing goalkeeper, the 27-year-old Franco-Ivorian striker (editor’s note: 4 selections with the Elephants) doubled the bet (9th). Then the former Eintracht Frankfurt player “scored” again in the 51st and 63rd minutes.

Sébastien Haller marked the sixteenth quadruplet in the history of C1, since it was renamed the Champions League (1992). The latest was registered by Olivier Giroud with Chelsea on the Sevilla lawn (4-0) on December 2. At the same time, he equaled Marco Van Basten: for his first C1 match in 1992 with AC Milan against Gothenburg, he also scored a quadruple.





