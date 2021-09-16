More

    Video test – Volkswagen Polo restyled (2021): part of Golf

    In France, the German city car is positioned as the brand’s best seller, ahead of the T-Roc and the Golf. On a European scale, its curve has tended to weaken since the renewal of its competitors, the Renault Clio, Peugeot 208 and Toyota Yaris. At Volkswagen, restylings are generally sober or even cautious when it comes to attacking a bestseller. But this time, Volkswagen has decided to react by proposing changes that are obvious and which further strengthen the family bond with its big sister, the Golf.








    At the front, the ant adopts the same look underlined by an LED light strip (tall versions). Its new lights with an indentation on the lower part can now take advantage of Matrix technology (from the Style level). A very rare system in the city car category, capable of adapting the light beam to the road users. At the rear, the resemblance to the Golf is even more marked with lights stretching over the tailgate. These have a 3D effect and intensify the light according to the dosage on the brake pedal. The scrolling indicators are also part of the game.

    The LED strip joining the two optics makes its appearance from the Style finish.
    The Polo monogram now appears in the center of the tailgate.
    On board, the changes are slight. The Polo is one of the most technological city cars on the market. All versions now have digital instrumentation (8 ” at entry level and 10.25 ” as here in Style finish) and a now larger multimedia screen (6.5 ” to 9.2 ‘ ‘depending on the version) and compatible with Wireless Car Play and Android Auto. Some materials have been changed. If a few hard plastics persist, we are moving on favorable ground. The environment is clean, neat and rewarding.


    The new taillights are modeled on those of the Golf. They are fitted with scrolling indicators.
    The new restyling comes from the air conditioning unit with the arrival of the sensitive controls, as on the Golf 8. A very trendy equipment but not as effective as a good old dial. Note that the entry-level version still have rotary controls.

    Digital instrumentation is now standard even on basic finishes.
    The steering wheel is also new and has capacitive keys that can be touched to signal your presence when semi-autonomous driving is in use. To live, the German remains among a good student on the city car market, offering a correct space in the rear seats and a trunk among the most spacious in the category with 351 liters base and a modular floor.



    The rear seats are decent for two adults with a deep seat.
    With a capacity of 351 liters, the trunk is among the largest in the category.
    Volkswagen has made the strategic choice to reorganize its equipment offering. The basic Polo is certainly more expensive (from € 18,015) than before, but in return it is better equipped (see equipment page). At the same time, the firm has strengthened the technological endowment of its model, placing it as a benchmark in the city car market. Thus, this restyling brings Matrix LED lighting and a level 2 autonomous driving system that combines adaptive cruise control, lane keeping and navigation information.


