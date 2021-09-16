Vivendi will launch a takeover bid on Lagardère

Posted on Sep 15, 2021 at 7:27 PMUpdated Sep 15, 2021, 7:56 PM

Vivendi launches a takeover bid on the Lagardère group. The French media giant, controlled by the Bolloré family who already owns 27% of the group led by Arnaud Lagardère, has agreed to spend nearly 610 million euros to buy the 18% or so that the Amber Capital fund proposes to sell to it. .

Vivendi, which will thus control 45.1% of Lagardère’s capital, will cross the threshold of 30% of Lagardère’s capital and voting rights and must therefore launch a takeover bid for the entire group.

24.10 euros per share

In an attempt to seduce the various shareholders (including the 9.90% of Financière Agache controlled by Bernard Arnault, the CEO of the LVMH group who is also a shareholder of “Echos”), Vivendi proposes to acquire the Lagardère shares at 24.10 euros, against a closing price of 19.40 euros Wednesday evening. It remains to be seen whether the proposed premium will appeal to all shareholders.

Owner of Canal +, of the French number two of the Editis edition and for the moment still of the world number one in Universal music (whose IPO is scheduled for September 21), Vivendi could, if the operation goes to its term, to seize a group realizing approximately 4.4 billion euros of turnover.





It is above all the Hachette publishing branch (54% of Lagardère’s turnover) that interests Vivendi. The “travel retail” activity (airport and station shops) is not at all strategic for a media group. Vivendi could as a bonus seize the radio activities of Lagardère (Europe 1 and musical radios) and some press titles (the “JDD”, “Paris-Match”, the license rights on “Elle”) which could supplement its own audiovisual and magazine press activities.

Antitrust

The operation promises to be complicated in terms of competition. The antitrust authorities will demand that Vivendi undoubtedly sell assets in certain countries and in particular in France, Hachette and Editis being the two heavyweights in the distribution of books and having essential positions in certain segments such as textbooks. In 2003, the two publishers tried unsuccessfully to merge.

Vivendi has, however, made a commitment to Amber Capital to pay it its 610 million even if all the authorizations are not obtained by December 15, 2022. Vivendi will immediately pledge this sum and it guarantees to find another acquirer capable of substituting for him if the operation was blocked by the antitrust.

Arnaud Lagardère, who had already had to give up last April the status of the sponsorship which gave him a position of control over the group founded by his father, will now no doubt sell his shares (12% of the capital). He would also not be hostile to this operation. Amber Capital took a stake in the Lagardère group in 2011 and waged a long trench war against Arnaud Lagardèr e. The fund headed by Joseph Oughourlian will also be able to turn this page.