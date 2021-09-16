Voldemort’s youth movie finally available for free, watch it right here

For three long years now, fans ofHarry potter can’t wait to lay eyes on the fan film revisiting Voldemort’s origins. Baptized The House of Gaunt, this fan film has already been screened in theaters. But to the delight of fans of the universe imagined by JK Rowling, it is now available for free.

the fan film finally available for all

It is through a publication on his Facebook page that the film The House of Gaunt informed the first interested parties of its availability. No YouTube on the menu, but Vimeo. A welcome alternative for this fan film which mobilized a team of 80 volunteers. After two successful crowdfunding campaigns, The House of Gaunt is meant to be divided into two parts, the first focusing on Voldemort’s youth and his origins, while the second will focus on the key events that allowed this wizard like no other to become one of the greatest threats in the world. Magic world.





In the role of Voldemort, we find the actor Maxence Danet-Fauvel, known for having played the character of Eliott Demaury in the series Skam. Directed by Joris Faucon Grimaud, The House of Gaunt is therefore now accessible to everyone. To view it, it’s very simple, you just have to take advantage of the player visible just below. Available in 4K and subtitled in five different languages, this first part of around thirty minutes will not fail to offer you the opportunity to rediscover the world of the most famous wizard in a darker tone than those adopted by Hollywood cinema.