Warner refused to allow Villeneuve to shoot both films at the same time

Denis Villeneuve would have liked the two parts he was initially considering for Dune be filmed all at once, but Warner decided otherwise.

To want is not to be able. Dune being a monument of literature, deemed unsuitable by many (and David Lynch’s version only supported this belief), everyone is waiting around the corner for the chosen one who will crack the code of ultimate adaptation. And if Warner Bros took up the challenge, the studio remained dubious. Proof of this is the arrival of Denis Villeneuve at the helm, with a successful filmography, but who has not seen all his requests met, starting with the possibility of shooting two films in one shoot.

Indeed, Dune is a substantial work that a 2h35 film cannot fully cover. To do the right thing, Villeneuve therefore conceived the project as a diptych and to make things easier for himself, he wanted to kill two birds with one stone by shooting the two films together. Except that Warner was quick to calm the ardor of the director at the helm.

Paul Atréides attending the premature execution of the suite

Speaking to Variety, Villeneuve clarified his initial plan, the studio’s refusals, his hopes for the sequel, and even touched on the preliminary development of the spin-off series to the film: Dune: The Sisterhood, which will deal with the mysterious and influential group of Bene Gesserit women.

“I wanted from the start to do both parts at the same time. For various reasons, that didn’t happen, and I accepted the challenge of just doing a first part and seeing if the film elicits enough attention. “enthusiasm to be able to do the sequel. When I did the first part, I put all my passion into it, in case that was the only one. But I’m optimistic.”

If ‘Dune: Part Two’ were to come into existence, I would say it would be a huge playing field for me. It would be just pure cinematic pleasure, this second part […] I don’t want to speak for everyone on the crew, but I would say that we really made a family bond on this movie, and getting everyone together again would be like being in Heaven. “





Sacred family

If we can only wish the director to be able to conclude his vision and have the sequel he hopes for (and fans of the novels all the arcs they cherish on screen), Warner’s refusal is ultimately not very surprising. Few of the films can impose themselves from the outset like sagas, and shoot several of their opuses at the same time. This logistical and monetary achievement had nevertheless been accomplished by Peter Jackson for his trilogy of Lord of the Rings (also considered unsuitable) and Hobbit. Unfortunately, it is not Peter Jackson who wants to.

Dune will therefore have to operate like any contemporary blockbuster and first of all convince the whole world. So only, the studio will be able to give its approval to conclude the saga by Paul Atréides. With a global pandemic still slowing theatrical admissions and the simultaneous release strategy on HBO Max in the United States (and perhaps a little elsewhere as well), as much to say that the task promises to be colossal. The film will be released on September 15 in French theaters and October 22 in the United States.