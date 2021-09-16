We can see this supernova explode again in 2037!

Somewhere around 2037, a giant cluster of galaxies should offer us a spectacle that is unique for the time being. Astronomers predict that it will reignite for us a supernova that first glowed in 2016.

[EN VIDÉO] SN2016aps, the brightest supernova ever seen When their last hour strikes, the massive stars explode into supernovae in a tremendous riot of energy. Discovered in 2016, SN2016aps appears to researchers as the brightest, most energetic and most massive supernovae ever observed.

The astronomers have known for a long time now, when a solar eclipse must happen. Or, when a comet crosses our sky. But it remains difficult for them to predict when a star will come to the end of its life. How then researchers from NASA and the University of Copenhagen (Denmark) can they announce today that thesupernova explosion of a star will be visible to our telescopes around 2037?

It’s because of Einstein. Or more exactly, thanks to his theory of relativity which states that the galaxy clusters – which contain hundreds, even thousands of galaxies – can, by their colossal mass, bend to the rays of light. So the images that come to us from distant galaxies may appear to come from a totally different place than where they really are. What astronomers call the effect of gravitational lens.





And this is what allowed them to observe, in 2016, ” through “ of the MACS J0138 galaxy cluster, the supernova SN-Requiem. the hubble space telescope had then revealed not one, but three images of this star, which died in a fantastic explosion somewhere in our Universe about 10 billion years ago. Three images because the light emitted has taken several paths to reach us. Spawning the supernova in different places.

An opportunity to learn more about our Universe

More or less long paths what is more. Which therefore take more or less time. And which give images not only shifted in space, but also in time. Like the Hubble images, astronomers were able to observe the supernova at three different stages of its evolution. Different colors show that it cools down over time.

The image which must arrive to us from SN-Requiem in 2037 is that produced by the light which crossed the middle of the cluster of galaxies MACS J0138. Where the quantity of matter is the most dense. It is therefore the last to arrive to us. © Hubble Space Telescope

After all these details, let’s return to the forecast of astronomers. The one which announces that a supernova will appear in 2037. Because it is by analyzing with the help of computer models the distribution of galaxies and the black matter within the MACS J0138 cluster and the way they distort the images, which the researchers were able to calculate that a fourth image of the host galaxy of the notorious SN-Requiem supernova was about 21 years behind the others. Since these were observed in 2016, this one should appear … around 2037!

And it could help astronomers unravel the mystery of theexpansion of the Universe. Or rather, the mystery of his speed expansion. For the time being, in fact, different measurement methods give different results. But precisely measuring the delays in appearance from sources such as SN-Requiem could lead to a reliable estimate of the speed of expansion of the Universe. Especially if the instruments of the future reveal, as researchers expect, dozens or even hundreds of other objects similar to this supernova.