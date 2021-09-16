what are the most reliable brands?

Noise, capacity, price … There are many parameters to consider before buying a dishwasher. Among the most important criteria, there is of course the reliability of the brand in which one invests. Every year for the past four years, the Fnac Darty after-sales service barometer has ranked the most sustainable brands of household appliances and electronics for consumers.

In its 2021 edition, the barometer studied 76 product categories and gives each brand a “sustainability score”. This indicator takes the form of a “score between 0 and 200” and a “ranking of brands associated with each product category in each universe”. Thus, the higher the rating of a brand, the more reliable it is. In our slideshow, discover the five most reliable dishwasher brands according to the Fnac Darty after-sales service barometer.





What criteria should you take into account before buying a dishwasher?

While choosing a reliable brand of dishwasher is very important, there are other things to consider. For example, choose an appliance that suits your household: you won’t choose the same size or capacity of dishwasher if you are alone, as a couple or with a large family. In addition, take care to choose an energy-efficient product: this will allow you to save money and be more respectful of the environment. Some dishwashers also offer better ergonomics: adjustable baskets, more practical cutlery drawers … Finally, it’s up to you to choose between a built-in or visible model.