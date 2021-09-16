what is his salary?

Become essential on social networks, Nabilla is today at the head of an empire which earns him a lot of money. With more than 6 million subscribers on social networks, the young woman has transformed her notoriety acquired in reality TV shows into real business.

How much does Nabilla earn?

Discovered in the show “L’Amour est blind” on TF1, Nabilla quickly became one of the most followed French influencers. A status that she has been able to make fruitful. At the head of her own cosmetics brand, the entrepreneur can also count on a more than comfortable salary: that of product placements on his social networks.

In the documentary “The hidden face of Nabilla”, broadcast this Tuesday, September 14 at 9:05 pm on RMC Story, we learn that the mother of a family would earn a very good living. Indeed, a sponsored post would be invoiced 6,000 euros. At the rate of three product placements per day, she would pocket 18,000 euros per day, i.e. 400,000 euros per month and no less than 4.8 million euros per year. To note that Close had estimated the candidate’s monthly income at 190,000 euros a few weeks ago.





Nabilla reveals Thomas Vergara’s salary

A tidy sum that her husband Thomas Vergara would have nothing to envy. Remember, on Nabilla’s birthday in the Maldives, in 2020 controversy had exploded: that of the Hermès handbag. Many internet users claimed that Milann’s father lived off his wife’s hooks and that he could not afford this designer piece in diamond and crocodile skin, which had sold 380,000 euros at auction in 2017.

The young woman then dotted the “i’s”: “Do you know how much my husband earns ?! (…) My husband is associated with me on all my projects. He has real estate, he’s an influencer and he works with brands. (…) He has his money, he is quiet and he makes a great living and i’m proud of him”, She said to the haters.

Although the couple had part of their property and jewelry stolen during their wedding in Chantilly, in the Oise and Nabilla was ordered to pay a fine of 20,000 euros for “deceptive commercial practices on social networks” , money problems seem the least of their concern.

