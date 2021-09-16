More

    What is Meghan Markle’s (too?) Inflated brushing hiding on one of “Time”?

    Entertainment


    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among the magazine’s 100 most influential people of the year Time which even offers them its cover. A cliché where the Duchess increases the volume of hair, not without intention?

    This Wednesday, September 15, the cover of the magazine Time dedicated to the 100 personalities has been unveiled. With, in the spotlight, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But this one is far from leaving indifferent. The composition, the pose … Everything is subject to debate.

    We discover the couple in a game of Yin and Yang, him in a total black look and she in a white ensemble. Prince Harry in the background, his wife in the foreground. Another detail that commands attention: the hair of Meghan Markle. The Duchess appears with a wavy brushing whose lengths rest majestically on her shoulders. A makeover signed Serge Normant, already behind the bridal bun of the former actress, in 2018.

    Volume and power

    A hairstyle that contrasts with her usual looks, which instead favor pulled chignons, ponytails or even very slicked back hair. This very volume, shiny hair looks worthy of an advertisement for the latest miracle hair product. As if to signify that the young woman is in great shape, barely three months after the birth of her daughter Lilibet but also after the storms that the couple has been through lately. And as if to sign a triumphant return: on social networks, many are also those who emphasize the side “powerful»Of this cliché, and therefore of the couple.



    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleFoot OM – PSG will not like, Javier Tebas makes OM dream
    Next articleIn isolation, Putin announces “dozens” of Covid-19 cases in his entourage

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC