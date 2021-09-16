What is Meghan Markle’s (too?) Inflated brushing hiding on one of “Time”?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are among the magazine’s 100 most influential people of the year Time which even offers them its cover. A cliché where the Duchess increases the volume of hair, not without intention?

This Wednesday, September 15, the cover of the magazine Time dedicated to the 100 personalities has been unveiled. With, in the spotlight, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. But this one is far from leaving indifferent. The composition, the pose … Everything is subject to debate.

We discover the couple in a game of Yin and Yang, him in a total black look and she in a white ensemble. Prince Harry in the background, his wife in the foreground. Another detail that commands attention: the hair of Meghan Markle. The Duchess appears with a wavy brushing whose lengths rest majestically on her shoulders. A makeover signed Serge Normant, already behind the bridal bun of the former actress, in 2018.

Volume and power

A hairstyle that contrasts with her usual looks, which instead favor pulled chignons, ponytails or even very slicked back hair. This very volume, shiny hair looks worthy of an advertisement for the latest miracle hair product. As if to signify that the young woman is in great shape, barely three months after the birth of her daughter Lilibet but also after the storms that the couple has been through lately. And as if to sign a triumphant return: on social networks, many are also those who emphasize the side “powerful»Of this cliché, and therefore of the couple.





Interviewed by Femail, hair stylist James Johnson sees this brushing as “the focal point of this photo”. In her eyes, “this perfectly symmetrical wavy effect underlines her authority, while the position of the Duchess shows the public her new status as an influential woman.” This combination of an outfit working girl with very feminine hair reminiscent of the Beyoncé case, mixing “pants and very long hair in a very girl power“.

Divided reactions on the Internet

But this photo also lends itself to some remarks and offbeat comparisons. Thus some enjoy the pose of the prince, who could pass for the official hairdresser of his wife, proud to have given spring to the lengths of the latter. Or explaining to him in front of a mirror how to reproduce this professional result at home.

Others went to make a parallel with the film Princess against her, where Anne Hathaway was going through a hair transformation before assuming her role as a young sovereign.

In any case, many see it as a cliché too polished, see photoshopped. When some prefer to retain the glow that emanates from the Duchess.