What is the Islamic State group in the Great Sahara, whose leader was killed by France?

DECRYPTION – On the night of Wednesday to Thursday, Emmanuel Macron announced the neutralization of the head of the Islamic State in the Great Sahara (EIGS). But who is this terrorist group that is rife in the Sahel?

a “major success” against terrorism in the Sahel. Emmanuel Macron welcomed on the night of Wednesday to Thursday the death of Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui. The head of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (EIGS) succumbed to his injuries after a strike by the Barkhane force last August. “A decisive blow against this terrorist group”, according to Florence Parly, which follows the neutralization (death or capture) of many of its executives this summer. But then, what is this jihadist movement which is rampant in the Sahel?

Since when has it been rife?

The EIGS was created in 2015 by Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui, former member of the Polisario Front, then of the jihadist movement Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM). Its original core is made up of fighters from the Mujao (movement for uniqueness and jihad in West Africa) and Al Mourabitoune. The Islamic State in the Greater Sahara is also exploiting tensions in the region, including the rivalry between nomads and farmers. Often abandoned by the central states of the region – in the Sahel – herders have become the priority recruitment targets of this jihadist movement. “Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui settled in this area with the support of part of the nomadic Fulani community, even if today he is recruiting from all the communities”, confirms Hannah Armstrong, analyst at the International Crisis Group, to our colleagues in Release.

What is its area of ​​action?

Like several other movements in the region, like Boko Haram to which it is close, the EIGS is particularly rife in the so-called “three borders” region. It is a vast space with vague contours straddling Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, countries which are among the poorest in the world. According to several experts, the group also has views further south, towards the Gulf of Guinea via Benin, Togo or Côte d’Ivoire.

Repeated attacks in recent years

After its creation, the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara quickly rose to prominence for its bloody far-reaching actions. In October 2017, he caused the deaths of four US Special Forces soldiers and four Nigeriens in an ambush in Tongo Tongo, in southwestern Niger, near the Malian border. At the end of 2019, the EIGS carried out a series of large-scale attacks against military bases in Mali and Niger. Designated “priority enemy” in the Sahel during the Pau summit (January 2020), the terrorist group organized in October 2020 the assassination of six French humanitarian workers and their Nigerien guide and driver. An action that aroused great emotion in France and Niger.

How is it financed?

Unlike many other jihadist structures, the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara has a rational economic organization. An ecosystem in its own right, the EIGS seems to be financed essentially through three means, underlines France Culture. The first focuses on smuggling and trafficking of all kinds, from cigarettes to weapons to drugs. In addition, terrorists levy a religious tax, the zakat, in the territories they control. Finally, they can count on the exploitation of many artisanal gold mines (more than 2,200) located in the region. Their total production is estimated at more than $ 2 billion per year at the current price of gold.

