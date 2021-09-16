What is this strange triple asteroid shaped like a dog bone?

Astronomers have collected images of the asteroid Kleopatra. In addition to providing information to understand the genesis of this asteroid with two moons, these observations have helped to constrain its three-dimensional shape similar to a dog bone.

These images were taken using the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory of the European Southern Observatory (ESO). Kleopatra is located 200 million kilometers from Earth, in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

In 2008, two small moons were discovered around the asteroid (216) Cleopatra whose international designation is (216) Kleopatra. In orbit around the celestial body, they were named Alexandre Hélios and Cleopatra Selene II, after the two children that Cleopatra had with Marc Antoine.





The first observations of Kleopatra – which displays the beautiful dimensions of 217 × 94 × 81 km – with ESO’s 3.6-meter telescope had shown two linked lobes giving the asteroid an astonishing shape of bone for a dog. It was the Austrian astronomer Johann Palisa, stationed at the Austrian Naval Observatory in Pola, Croatia, who made the discovery of (216) Cleopatra in 1880.