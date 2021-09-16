More

    What is this strange triple asteroid shaped like a dog bone?

    Technology


    Astronomers have collected images of the asteroid Kleopatra. In addition to providing information to understand the genesis of this asteroid with two moons, these observations have helped to constrain its three-dimensional shape similar to a dog bone.

    These images were taken using the Very Large Telescope of the European Southern Observatory of the European Southern Observatory (ESO). Kleopatra is located 200 million kilometers from Earth, in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter.

    In 2008, two small moons were discovered around the asteroid (216) Cleopatra whose international designation is (216) Kleopatra. In orbit around the celestial body, they were named Alexandre Hélios and Cleopatra Selene II, after the two children that Cleopatra had with Marc Antoine.


    The first observations of Kleopatra – which displays the beautiful dimensions of 217 × 94 × 81 km – with ESO’s 3.6-meter telescope had shown two linked lobes giving the asteroid an astonishing shape of bone for a dog. It was the Austrian astronomer Johann Palisa, stationed at the Austrian Naval Observatory in Pola, Croatia, who made the discovery of (216) Cleopatra in 1880.

    The more precise knowledge of the orbits of the two moons of Kleopatra comes from the work of the team led by Miroslav Brož of Charles-de-Prague University in the Czech Republic, and which also gave rise to a publication in “ Astronomy & Astrophysics ».


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleCristiano Ronaldo forced to move for an incredible reason!
    Next articleColumnist Hapsatou Sy, who clashed with Eric Zemmour in 2018 over her first name, accuses the journalist of continuing to “harass” her – Video

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC