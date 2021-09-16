what is this virus and should we be concerned?

A case of human infection by an influenza virus of porcine origin, called A (H1N2) v (or H1N2) was detected in Brittany, in a man residing in the Côte d’Armor. This contamination was confirmed in early September by the National Reference Center (CNR) for viruses of respiratory infections at the Institut Pasteur and then on Friday by the Brittany Regional Health Agency. This is a first in France. But should we fear this virus? Explanations.

What is H1N2 swine flu?

Swine flu is a respiratory disease caused by various influenza viruses (or influenza viruses). It is not uncommon for this disease to circulate in Brittany pig farms. Other types of swine flu, such as H1N1 or H3N2, are also regularly detected.

“Although a few severe cases have been reported,” explains ARS Brittany, this swine flu is generally mild, for pigs as well as for humans. It can still cause classic flu-like symptoms like fever, difficulty breathing, cough, or headache.

Is it a virus transmissible to humans?

“Porcine viruses have zoonotic potential, and can therefore be transmitted to humans”, underlines the National Health Security Agency (ANSES). Cases of transmission to humans of this influenza virus occur sporadically around the world. For example, since January 2021, “around ten cases of human infection with H3N2, H1N1 and H1N2 viruses of porcine origin have been detected in the United States, Canada, Australia, Taiwan, Denmark and Germany “, notes Public Health France in its update of September 10.





On the other hand, since the identification of swine flu, “no sustained human-to-human transmission chain has been reported to date,” says ARS Brittany.

According to Public Health France, the infected man in the Côtes-d’Armor “reported exposure to live pigs in the week preceding the onset of symptoms”. This event, which occurs in a region where there are many pig farms, “is not an unexpected phenomenon”, explains Public Health France.