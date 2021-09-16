who are the actors of the series?

While they return this Wednesday, September 15 with two unprecedented investigations, the cops of Invisible, the new police series of France 2, are interpreted by actors already seen in other fictions.

The originality of Invisible, the new police series of France 2, which broadcasts two unseen episodes Wednesday, September 15, is to stage a brigade whose mission is to restore an identity to precisely unidentified victims and thus avoid them the false commune. But for that, they only have seven days! Darius is at the helm of this group made up of MariJo, the experienced not at ease, Ben, the mysterious lieutenant, and Duchess, the blue born with a silver spoon in her mouth. A quartet completed by Angie, the wacky lawyer. If the fiction remains classic – we are in a detective series – it features endearing characters played by popular actors and others a little less known.

Guillaume Cramoisan, alias Gabriel Darius

No need to introduce the actor, whom viewers have known for several years. Whether it’s miniseries, recurring roles or a simple appearance, Guillaume Cramoisan, born in Paris in 1969, is a big regular in TV fiction. Gears, The Prophecy of Avignon, PJ, Boulevard du Palais, Profiling, Nina, Mongeville, The Ladies, Cain (whose best season is undoubtedly the fifth), The Last Wave, Crimes in … with Florence Pernel (an episode in Biot is also awaiting its broadcast date)… So when you’re a fan of fiction, it’s difficult not to remember him!

Nathalie Cerda, alias MariJo

The actress also drags a long and pretty TV filmography behind her. NOTathalie cerda notably participated in Beef-carrot, Les Cordier, judge and cops, Julie Lescaut, Father and mayor, PJ, Lawyers and associates, A French village, Lanester, La Loi de Christophe (with Richard Anconina), Mystery at the Elysée (who received a visit from Brigitte Macron on the set), Gears (but six seasons after that of Guillaume Cramoisan) and, most recently, in two episodes ofEmily in Paris, the Netflix series says the shooting of season 2 is irritating Parisians.





Deborah Krey, aka Duchess

Young lieutenant in The Invisibles, Deborah Krey is also as an actress. She nevertheless appeared in several popular series such as in an episode of Perfect crimes with Philippe Caroit (who has just confessed his criminal past), in An angel at the campsite, the second cross-over between Camping Paradise and Josephine, guardian angel, Research Section, The Art of Crime (of which the episodes of season 5 were filmed) and Nina. Trained during Florent, the actress, who also goes on the boards, plays in pubs and gives in dubbing. She notably lent her voice to a character from the film Spongebob.

Quentin Faure, alias Ben Ferrer

Like his partner, Quentin Faure is still a discreet actor. He did, however, play in RIS, forensic science, The Underground Hours, Candice Renoir, Crimes in Aigues-Mortes, Engrenages (in yet another season than those of Guillaume Cramoisan and Nathalie Cerda), Versailles, Mongeville, and more recently in An ordinary man, the miniseries with Arnaud Ducret inspired by the Dupont de Ligonnès affair. He also starred in The Invisibles, at the cinema this time, the comedy with Corinne Masiero and Audrey Lamy.

Cécile Rebboah, alias Angie

In the series, the actress owes the first name of her character to her mother, a Rolling Stones fan. As Guillaume Cramoisan, Cecile Rebboah, born in Paris in 1975, is the most famous actress of the Invisibles cast. The actress seems to have an unfailing stamina given the number of fictions in which she has participated. OfLawyers and partners To The smala gets involved, Passing by Barbara’s Law, So Be They, Lebowitz vs. Lebowitz, The Killer of the Lake, Love at first sight in Jaipur, The Chamois, The Red Bracelets, Itinerary of a robber mom, The Art of Crime, Plan B and Don’t do this, don’t do that of course in which she camped with Valérie’s best friend (Isabelle Gélinas)…