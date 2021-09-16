Who is Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui, emir of the Islamic State killed by the French army?

Founder of the branch of the Islamic State in the Great Sahara, Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui became known for his particularly bloody abuses in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

The leader of the jihadist group Islamic State in the Great Sahara (EIGS), Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui, died in a strike by French forces. “This is a new major success in the fight we are waging against terrorist groups in the Sahel,” greeted Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday evening, while the EIGS found itself amputated by its leader with a particularly cruel reputation.

Self-proclaimed Islamic State Emir

Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui commits his first terrorist actions from 2011 with the jihadist movement Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), then joined the Movement for Uniqueness and Jihad in West Africa (MUJAO). In 2013, he returned to Al-Qaeda’s side before proclaiming himself, in May 2015, emir of the Sahelian branch of the Islamic State.

French forces killed the leader of the jihadist group Islamic State in the Great Sahara (EIGS), Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui. © BFMTV

That same year, he created the EIGS and stood out for its particularly deadly attacks targeting civilians and soldiers in Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, countries which are the recurring target of attacks by armed jihadist groups. The EIGS massacres its victims and films its abuses for propaganda purposes.





In January 2020, Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui, considered to be in charge of most of the offensives, was designated as a “priority enemy” in the Sahel.

Extreme cruelty

He notably targeted American soldiers in a bloody attack in October 2017 in southwestern Niger. At the end of 2019, the EIGS carried out a series of large-scale attacks against military bases in Mali and Niger. And on August 9, 2020, in Niger, the head of the EIGS personally ordered the assassination of six French aid workers and their Nigerien guide and driver. This assault on young people engaged in humanitarianism aroused great emotion in France and Niger.

The death of Adnan Abou Walid al-Sahraoui represents a considerable victory for the French army and a notorious weakening of the already faltering EIGS. For more than a year, the organ has suffered clashes with the Rally for the Victory of Islam and Muslims (RVIM), a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, turning to the latter’s advantage.

In addition, the Barkhane force leads many blows against the EIGS making it possible to neutralize several heads of its command. But its combatant base nevertheless remains preserved.