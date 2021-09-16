why Carrefour is removing the coin mechanism from its shopping trolleys

Considered as a constraint by a large part of the customers, the depositors for trolleys have already been abolished in 200 stores of the Carrefour group.

You do not have a 1 euro coin and can no longer find your token. At Carrefour, that will not prevent you from doing your shopping. In recent months, the brand has decided to remove the coin mechanisms on its trolleys. In a large number of Carrefour hypermarkets, the trolleys are no longer attached to each other, as was still the case until the end of the 1980s.

A small revolution in distribution which had deployed its security systems in the 90s to limit theft and encourage customers to put the cart back in place after shopping.

“Siempre si”

An efficient system that is binding on the customer. This is what emerged from numerous round tables carried out by the group with customers to improve the purchasing process.

“The elimination of token carts was surprisingly one of the first customer requests, says Carrefour. With the Covid, customers have paid more with the card and have less money on them. The new executive director of the Rami Baitiéh group therefore wanted to test the elimination of coin mechanisms. “

Internally, Carrefour calls these small annoyances “irritants”. However, the new executive director, who has headed the group’s Spanish subsidiary for a long time, is a follower of the so-called “siempre si” strategy, in other words “always saying yes” to the customer.

Instructions have therefore been passed to store managers who wish to remove the coin mechanisms from shopping carts. For almost a year, the group’s hypermarkets have therefore gradually been eliminating these “irritants”. To date, they would be 200 out of a fleet of 230 stores to have removed them.





If customers are satisfied, how can the theft and abandonment problems in the car park be resolved, which led retailers to adopt this system? A supermarket trolley costs on average 130 euros each and some supermarkets have hundreds of them stolen every year despite the presence of the coin mechanism.

A connected anti-theft

To prevent theft, Carrefour will roll out an anti-theft system throughout its fleet. This is a brake located on a wheel that blocks it if the trolley exceeds a certain perimeter. A wireless system is installed on the trolley which communicates with cables buried under the parking lot. A relatively expensive installation (around a hundred euros) but which pays for itself in the second year, assures a store manager.

To ensure that the trolleys are not abandoned in the parking lot, store employees make regular rounds to return the shopping carts to their anchorage point.

“We do not have a staff dedicated to that, it is the employees of the store who do it in turn,” says one at Carrefour.

Created in the 1980s, trolley lockers are a French invention. The Ronis locksmith company even filed a patent in 1987 to protect its innovation. A deposit system that has spread widely throughout European distribution.