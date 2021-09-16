why it is not won

Vivendi launched yesterday its latest offensive on Lagardère, of which it is the largest shareholder with 27% of the capital. The media juggernaut led by Vincent Bolloré has announced that he intends to launch a takeover bid on the “travel retail” group (mainly shops in stations and airports), publishing (with the nugget Hachette) and several media (including the influential Europe 1, JDD and Paris Match). This operation is based on an agreement with Amber Capital. The British fund, Lagardère’s second shareholder with nearly 18%, has decided to sell it its shares for a nice check for 610 million euros (at a price of 24.10 euros per share, while it was quoting at 19.40 euros on Tuesday, at the close of the stock market).

By grabbing hold of Amber’s shares, Vivendi will have 45.1% of the capital. By crossing the 30% threshold, it will therefore, from a regulatory point of view, be obliged to launch a takeover bid on all of the group’s securities. Vivendi has given itself until December 15, 2022 to complete the buyback of Amber’s shares. Enough to leave time for the Competition Authority and the audiovisual regulator, the CSA, to comment on its takeover project. Their green light is imperative. And it is far from being won.

The Competition Authority, in particular, could judge that a merger between the top publishing companies Hachette and Editis, owned by Vivendi, poses a problem. If the first is much more anchored internationally than the second, both are very present on the French market. The institution of the rue de l’Echelle could impose different “remedies”, clearly asset sales, to give its approval.

End of a Homeric battle

Either way, Amber will leave the Lagardère ship. Even if Vivendi receives a refusal from the antitrust, the group has undertaken to pay it and find another buyer for its securities. This is the end of a story for the British fund, which is at the origin of this epilogue at Lagardère. The fund entered the group’s capital in 2011. With a clear objective: to dislodge its leader, the heir Arnaud Lagardère. For years, Amber denounced his management, deemed disastrous, and pressured him to give up sponsorship. This special status allowed Arnaud Lagardère to keep total control over his group despite a very small share of the capital.

Amber’s relentless attacks forced Arnaud Lagardère to find allies. It is in this context that Vincent Bolloré arrived in the capital of his group in 2020. Wary of the intentions of the Breton industrialist, Arnaud Lagardère found another weighty support in the person of Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH, who took a position in his personal holding company. What arouse the ire of Vincent Bolloré. He who was then presented as an ally has turned into an enemy. He made a pact with Amber to tackle the governance of Lagardère. With success. Last April, Arnaud Lagardère ended up giving up sponsorship. He therefore agreed to eventually cede control of his group. At the same time, Bernard Arnault registered his departure by leaving the Arnaud Lagardère holding company and converting his stake into Lagardère SA shares.





Focus on the media

Vincent Bolloré’s takeover bid signals the end of a Homeric battle between CAC 40 top names. This operation shows Vivendi’s desire to refocus strongly on the media. It is thus giving itself a new direction as it prepares to part with its jewel, Universal Music Group, which will soon be listed on the stock exchange. With Lagardère, the parent company of Havas, Gameloft, Canal + and Prisma Media magazines will swallow a group of 4.4 billion euros in turnover. He will further expand his empire in the press. Vincent Bolloré already seems to be well established at Lagardère. The mergers between CNews (Canal +), owned by Vivendi, and Europe 1, have already started. Many journalists from the station have left – or are about to leave – worried about seeing their antenna become the radiophonic mirror of the very right-wing news channel, embodied until recently by the polemicist Eric Zemmour.

In publishing, Vivendi could also change dimension. Hachette and Editis are, in fact, number one and two respectively in the sector in France. Finally, there is still “travel retail”, an activity that has suffered particularly from the Covid-19 epidemic, and from which Vivendi may eventually want to separate.