why the planets are aligned for the iPhone 13

On paper, the new iPhone 13 is not really a break with its predecessors. Presented this Tuesday at a major online event, Apple’s latest baby, which will be marketed from 809 euros in Europe, has in particular – and as always – a better camera and a more efficient battery. So much for the basics. Nothing, a priori, of “Spectacular”, as unsurprisingly praised Tim Cook, the leader of the Cupertino company. “It seems that they have not announced anything really revolutionary”, responded Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments. “But as always, they announced enough improvements to at least generate some enthusiasm among consumers”, he continued.

Apple’s staff, however, has everything to be confident. Even without much innovation, the iPhone 13 should still sell very well. First, because the group draws its range at the start of a new cycle of terminal renewal. In the United States, in particular, many Apple smartphone users have owned their devices for almost four years, notes Jeff Fieldhack, analyst at Counterpoint. “The faithful of iOS [le système d’exploitation de la marque à la pomme, Ndlr] are ready for new devices ”, he adds.

Apple profits from battle for 5G customers

At the same time, Apple, whose terminals are compatible with 5G since the release of the iPhone 12 last October, should take advantage of the aggressiveness, still in the United States, of operators to hook subscribers on this new network. “T-Mobile is ahead of 5G with its mid-band deployment (via 2.5 GHz frequencies), and it will be aggressive in gaining as many iOS subscribers as possible ahead of the mid-band deployments ( but with 3.5 GHz frequencies) from Verizon and AT&T, projects Jeff Fieldhack. The latter remains very aggressive […] with big promotions, and Verizon will need to keep pace to not miss out on premium 5G subscribers. Promotions in the fourth quarter will be at very high levels – which will benefit Apple. “

In addition, the apple brand now has a boulevard vis-à-vis its rivals to sell as many terminals as possible. This is highlighted, in particular, by Thomas Husson, analyst at Forrester Research. “From a competitive point of view, he insists, Apple has a nice shot window to sell more iPhones given that Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 won’t launch until next year, and Xiaomi will need time to be credible in the top smartphone segment. range, despite the upcoming launch of its flagship Mi 11T Pro. “





Huawei offside

Let us recall in passing that, if Huawei has been a formidable rival in recent years, by climbing at lightning speed at the level of Apple and Samsung in the niche of premium smartphones, the breath quickly fell. In the spring of 2019, Washington signed an executive order banning the Chinese juggernaut from sourcing technology “Made in USA”. Deprived of Android, Google’s precious operating software, Huawei’s smartphones have seen their sales plummet. And it is its Chinese rival Xiaomi who has been trying to take up the torch ever since.

In summary, Apple today benefits from a particularly favorable competitive environment. According to Counterpoint Research, its worldwide sales of iPhone 12 and 13 are expected to reach nearly 200 million units in the fourth quarter, for a total of 605 million mobile phones sold during this period. In the 5G terminal niche, Apple should see its market share grow significantly. This was 24% last year. According to Counterpoint Research, it could climb to 33% in 2021. What to consider the future with a certain serenity.