More

    Will France have welcomed two million more foreigners at the end of the Macron five-year term?

    News


    THE CHEKING PROCESS – On BFMTV, Eric Zemmour assured that, since 2017, France has hosted “350,000 to 400,000 regulars” per year, for a total of nearly two million in 2022.

    THE QUESTION. Wednesday, September 15 in the morning, Éric Zemmour was the guest of Jean-Jacques Bourdin on BFMTV and RMC. On this occasion, the one who has been credited with presidential ambition for several months spoke of immigration and assured: “At the end of Emmanuel Macron’s five-year mandate, we will have two million more foreigners, mostly from the Maghreb and black Africa.“.

    To arrive at this number, the polemicist based himself on on 2019 immigration figures, rather than those of 2020, which “do not mean anything with the Covid“. First of all, he records “275,000 legal entries», Namely the issuance of residence permits for economic, family, humanitarian or study-related reasons. He adds the “130,000 asylum requests, of which around 36,000 are accepted“. Of the few “90,000 rejected“, He considers that only”10 to 15%»Of the people concerned are effectively escorted to the border. To this he adds a “stock of unaccompanied minors

    This article is for subscribers only. You have 87% left to discover.


    To cultivate your freedom is to cultivate your curiosity.

    Subscription without obligation

    Already subscribed?
    Log in


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleBoris Johnson wants to “rebuild the country for the better”
    Next articleMarks and Spencer closes more than half of its stores in France

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC