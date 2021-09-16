Will France have welcomed two million more foreigners at the end of the Macron five-year term?

THE CHEKING PROCESS – On BFMTV, Eric Zemmour assured that, since 2017, France has hosted “350,000 to 400,000 regulars” per year, for a total of nearly two million in 2022.

THE QUESTION. Wednesday, September 15 in the morning, Éric Zemmour was the guest of Jean-Jacques Bourdin on BFMTV and RMC. On this occasion, the one who has been credited with presidential ambition for several months spoke of immigration and assured: “At the end of Emmanuel Macron’s five-year mandate, we will have two million more foreigners, mostly from the Maghreb and black Africa.“.

To arrive at this number, the polemicist based himself on on 2019 immigration figures, rather than those of 2020, which “do not mean anything with the Covid“. First of all, he records “275,000 legal entries», Namely the issuance of residence permits for economic, family, humanitarian or study-related reasons. He adds the “130,000 asylum requests, of which around 36,000 are accepted“. Of the few “90,000 rejected“, He considers that only”10 to 15%»Of the people concerned are effectively escorted to the border. To this he adds a “stock of unaccompanied minors