Wina Series, Day 11: like 16 champions in a bowling game – news

Cap Haddock and lashmypy put the table back together during an evening at € 1,385,238. Starters, main courses, desserts: taste the hearty meal last night.

4 million, 1 million, 500,000 € … OK, difficult to compete with the endowments of our Flights tournaments, whose Day 3 takes place this Thursday evening (Benjo is preparing a complete brainstorming), with 42 players still in the running for a first prize over € 200,000 in the 4 Million Event KO. But the 16 tournaments completed on Tuesday certainly do not have to be ashamed of their elders: they distributed a total of € 1,385,238 – three of them even reaching a six-figure endowment – and were the scene of two new ones. doubled, including that of Cap Haddock. Summary of the show below.

Regs and a record

Three great tournaments, then. We start with the most expensive, the Super KO Championship at 500 €. After warming up by finishing three times in the Top 50 WSeries events in ten days, F..chiesa, unknown to our services two weeks ago, took advantage of his first final of the festival to win the title, after playing extra time until 4:19 am. We have concocted a nice recap later in this article, and if I were you, I’ll take a look. We then go to the 6-Max KO 100 €: excited by a first TF in Event 159 two days ago, gustave2020 won for a gain of € 23,090 after dominating a high level final including the already double titled The Omega (4th), Linoleum23 (6th), Louis “paslui” Linard (7th) and a certain WalterKovacs heads-up (runner-up for € 15,146). The latter was in good shape since at the same time he won in Event 72 for € 10,637, beating … Linoleum23. The world of Series is small. To complete the trilogy of six figures, we end with Event 173, a 6-Max € 50 non-KO: this is the runner-up of the 4 Million Event in April Sheev P. alias Matthieu Rodriguez (photo), who is adorned with a new Winamax Series badge for more than € 20,000 in earnings, depriving of a double in the final pidorasic (2nd) and ElReyDePTM11 (3rd).

Same story on Event 171, where Les_Retomb & weaned Jo Tongo of a second victory in these Series. lashmypyHe did well with this famous double: winner of a Sunday Surprise special freebets in August and of the Event # 105 on Saturday, here he is again winning the Event # 180, a 6-Max KO at 30 €, which earns him € 11,261. Another big tournament to be played on Tuesday: the Zone 30 Championship, where Potamophobic, winner of the Main Event in July, respected the limit to cash in € 21,319. In the same vein, at 10 p.m. the terrible Deglingos Championship began: yes, there are players (332 to be precise) who are ready to put in € 250 to enjoy the variance. Unsurprisingly, he’s a regular at High-stakes tournaments, santy312, who only needed 102 minutes to win € 17,497, after folding the final into 46 small hands. The best performance of the whole festival without a doubt…

We end with two smaller but no less interesting MTTs: if the Stud Hi-Low, the smaller guaranteed festival of the festival, failed to exceed its initial prize pool of € 10,000, it came back to Cap Haddock who therefore won his second title in two days on these Wina Series, equaling the record of MAMARAZZI with now eight lozenges to his list! He had to overcome in particular in the home stretch of a certain Naza114, seventh and bubble boy of the final, and he has 15 tournaments left in the sextant to score an incredible treble and become a legend. After finishing 3rd in the Sunday Surprise of the January Series and reaching the Grand Tournament Funday final in June, yesssloove sent him love in Event 170, a € 20 knockout that he found for € 7,319.

After the galactic series ultra ko ps title, a winamax series 4max title …

Best perf ever!

Thank you very much to @ Ch4nce44, @JuaniiShark, @EtiennePKR, @PokerStepup, @Winamax for all those quality streams.

And a huge thank you to my coach @Mat_laponte.

pic.twitter.com/pDF4d8QRDN – Tony (@magic_gwada) September 16, 2021

F.chiesa golden ball

There was only one player on the field on the night of Wednesday to Thursday around the last table of the 6-max KO Super Championship. And even if he had to do battle until 4:19 in the morning, F. chiesa only shook a little … except maybe on the very last hand (we’ll come back to that). Because before that, the Italian European Champion lived in an armchair his first TF of the festival, started as a large chip leader with more than a hundred blinds. A status that will never be questioned, even if you overtake lmlmIoveCoCo from the first hand. He makes up for it soon after by breaking the wand of YourPotter (7th, € 4,842 + € 4,684, hand # 15) then applying constant pressure on his opponents. The next fifty hands, however, prove to be devoid of any elimination, mainly animated by ToTheMillion. Winner of the Mass Start 50 € from the second day, he doubles his short stack three times (# 38, # 58, # 60), the last double up inflicting a near fatal blow to MrFuM, completed in the wake of F.chiesa (6th, € 6,779 + € 1,175, # 64).

This is the moment that the neo-Turinese chooses to place an acceleration that will leave two players on the floor in no time: both defeated on a coin toss, Jatin Rabei (5th, € 9,491 + € 4,417, # 76) and ToTheMillion (4th, 13,288 € + 4,463 €, # 82) are thus invited to join the bench. Author of 100% of eliminations so far, F.chiesa leaves AveDominus take care of lmlnIoveCoCo on a good old setup between short stacks (3rd, 18,604 € + 594 €, # 89). With only 28 blinds in front of him to prevent F.chiesa and his 97BB from getting their hands on the trophy, AveDominus starts from a long way but shows his entry ambitions face-to-face, with a daring bluff (# 90). His resistance, however, does not last more than seven hands: he ends up overwhelmed by a final blow of the croupier’s back, when he had more than 98% chance of winning on the flop (2nd, € 26,045 + € 3,014 , # 96). But let this final twist of fate in no way tarnish the performance of F.chiesa, worthy of a man of the match. The figures are not misleading, since at € 26,046 of his victory, he added € 32,337 in bounties. Well done campeone!





And 2 which make 8!

“We know our Cap ‘: he is able to go and get the eighth [titre] during the last two evenings!“So we concluded our paragraph on Wednesday, devoted to the seventh WSeries victory of Nicolas ‘Cap Haddock’. So of course, we knew the animal capable of it, by its talent cards in hand as well as its desire and its ability to play everything. But this Thursday evening, he managed to impress us again, by going for his eighth lozenge in … Stud Hi-Lo! Admittedly, with a dissuasive entry price of € 100, this specialist event brought together one of the smallest fields of the festival (107 entries, five more than the 8-Game Championship), narrowly missing his guaranteed 10,000 €, again one of the smallest of the fortnight. Obviously, the check for € 2,724 on arrival will not change the life of our ex-streamer – the result is just entering the Top 50 of his biggest winnings – but the performance is no less historic, especially since it was acquired with a real mastery of the format.

Clearly in the lead at the start of the final, with twice as many chips as his closest pursuer Hi, how are you (not too bad thank you), the Cape puts a big thirty hands to enter the game before passing the million chips and then signing two eliminations in quick succession: that of 123 BB (5th, € 709) then Salut_Ca_Va (4th, € 992), completely missed his TF. Prior to that, the quadruple WSeries winner Pass123 had seen his chip counter melt to zero (6th, € 506), notably following a pot lost against Milan Baros, aka Fausto from ClubPoker. The three-way phase that follows will be the longest of the final by far: 138 hands, marked by a tense “match in the match” between Cap Haddock and Milan Baros, with Ivy_poker in the role of the referee.

Despite a good resistance, and after briefly occupying the second place, it was the latter who finally cracked (3rd, € 1,389, # 194), leaving the field open to Cap Haddock to slay his last opponent. With a chip advantage of almost six to one, he obviously won’t be shy, closing the deal in about 15 hands. Fourth in the same tournament in January (won at the time by … Salut_Ca_Va), Fausto therefore improved his brand and collected € 1,945. But the real hero of the evening responds of course to the name of Nicolas Burtin, entered in the history of the Winamax Series by equaling the record of eight titles, now co-owned with MAMARAZZI. See you tomorrow for the three in a row?

The end of the track is on the horizon







We are almost there: this Thursday evening will be held the last 15 events of the Winamax Series, cuvée September 2021 … and also the Day 3 of the five long “flights”, which you can follow live on Winamax TV. In the meantime, enjoy the replays of the 16 finals played yesterday: you understood it by reading the previous paragraphs, they are full of top regs.

Leaderboard: Cap Haddock takes the helm

Logical, after these two magnums of champagne investigated in 48 hours, to see the Stakhanovist Cap Haddock (246 events played – that’s a record) take the lead in the honorary classification of the festival. Also logical, because this is not the first time that we have written similar lines about the eightfold (!) Series winner. But we will be careful not to declare Nicolas Burtin the big winner of the Leaderboard: all the Top 10 players are in a gap of just over 10,000 points, and the five maxi-flights of the festival have not yet delivered their verdict. Nicolas does not appear in the cast of any of them … unlike, for example, PrinzOfRozva, which is in second place at the start of the home stretch of the festival’s jewel, the 4 Million Event. For the rest of the Top 10, very few changes: we will still notice the entry of Sheev P. in 9th place after his victory over the 6-max at 50 €.

Rank Pseudo Points Tournaments played 1 Cap Haddock 135,452 246 2 gl_2_me 134,692 188 3 MARMULO JR 134,338 217 4 ImJustDrunk 113,045 156 5 Pokerist75 131,534 225 6 PrinzOfRozva 128,258 234 7 LeaDieVa 126,924 193 8 BRELANCIAGA 126,906 185 9 Sheev P. 125 628 129 10 Goat Honey 124,946 177

The Series Leaderboard

All results

The program

Enjoy a € 100 bonus with the code WSERIES31

Qualify in Espresso

Rootsah, Benjo & Flegmatic

The pages to follow