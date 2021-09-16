With Grand Cathay, oriental fantasy comes to Total War: Warhammer 3 – News

In Warhammer mythology, Grand Cathey is the birthplace of one of the oldest and most powerful civilizations in the world. A nation in the service of the Heavenly Dragon Emperor and his descendants, “ancient and powerful beings able to take human form and manipulate the mysterious magical realms known as Yin and Yang“, we are told. We can find here Miao Ying, the Storm Dragon, who reigns over the Northern Provinces and commands the armies of the Great Bastion, but it will also be necessary to reckon with Zhao Ming, the Iron Dragon, who rules the western part of Cathay despite debatable mental health in the family.





Defensive in nature, Grand Cathey’s armies include the Jade Warriors, Elite Celestial Dragon Guards, Terracotta Sentinels, the Wu-Xing War Compass, and Longma’s Ethereal Great Riders, all of which we can also translate by “flying machines” and “dragon wizards“. On a mechanical level, Grand Cathay is obsessed with the notion of harmony, which results in obtaining buffs (increased firepower, stronger frontline) when ranged and melee units are close to each other. This is the magic of Yin and Yang that flows through every inhabitant.

“On the campaign map, Grand Cathay must use the incredible riches of the Ivory Route to fund his war effort and the defense of the Grand Bastion, the invincible fortified fortress that borders the Chaos Lands to the north. Defending it and launching assaults from this fortress is a key part of the campaign that will determine the fate of mortals.“, explains Creative Assemby on the article devoted to this faction.