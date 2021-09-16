Xbox conference at Tokyo Game Show 2021: date, time and info | Xbox one

While we have already had the right to E3 and Gamescom to close the summer conference ball, the Tokyo Game Show is now coming soon. The Japanese show will open on September 30, and many publishers will showcase games. Among them, we will find Microsoft, which will hold an Xbox event dedicated to the Asian market.

An Xbox showcase at TGS 2021

The Redmond firm will indeed be present in the Japanese capital on September 30 for a showcase scheduled at 11am French time. Xbox also confirms it has exclusive announcements to make and content to share, but this official information was tempered later. Remember that if the brand has never met with huge success in this area, Phil Spencer continues to be interested in it.

It was Aaron Greenberg, head of marketing at Xbox, who tempered fans’ expectations after the release spoke of exclusive announcements at the event. According to him, there will be no “major announcement or revelation” during this event.

It’s a show for our players in Japan and across Asia. Expect regionally relevant updates, but no major reveals or announcements as our teams are focused on the big releases for October, November, and December.

Significant new information is to be expected, according to a more recent statement, but no world firsts will be revealed. It will mainly be about having news of titles already announced which will be released later this year.





Earlier this year, we learned that Japan was the fastest growing territory for the Xbox brand. In recent years, we have on our side had the right to several Japanese games on Xbox with in particular the arrival of very popular licenses like Yakuza or Kingdom Hearts in Xbox Game Pass. Remember also that several Final Fantasy games are expected in Xbox Game Pass this year.

We will obviously remain attentive to announcements from Xbox during this Tokyo Game Show 2021.

Ubisoft, Capcom, Square Enix … also present!

Of course, Microsoft will not be the only publisher present at the event. If Ubisoft or 505 Games will be in the game, it will of course also be necessary to count on Capcom, Konami or Square Enix among the most popular players in Japan.

Conferences of the main publishers

Below you will find the details of the dates on which the events of the main publishers will take place. To find the complete list of all scheduled speaking engagements, go directly to the TGS 2021 website.

September 30, 2021

Xbox TGS Showcase 2021

KONAMI

Capcom Online Program

October 1, 2021

October 3, 2021