Xiaomi announces its Xiaomi Pad 5, a versatile tablet

Depending on the brand, it will be perfect for both entertainment and work, thanks to its productivity suite.

After more than four years without a new tablet model to offer, Xiaomi is back in force in 2021 with its all new Xiaomi Pad 5, a medium format tablet designed to be versatile. During the event broadcast by Xiaomi on September 15, the first specifics of the tablet were shared, as well as its release date scheduled for the end of the month.

With its 11-inch format and elegant design, the Xiaomi Pad 5 could well make the competition blush and especially Apple and its iPad Pro. The Chinese giant’s motto for this tablet: Play Hard, Work Smart. For the professional dimension, Xiaomi introduces its productivity suite, which includes compatibility with the Xiaomi Smart Pen.

One of the main selling points is its screen, which is both comfortable and practical. At 11 inches, it fits in a medium to small format, which is perfect for mobile entertainment. With a 120 Hz WQHD + display, it offers a premium viewing experience at a very affordable price.

The most enviable quality-price ratio

Inside, the Xiaomi Pad 5 has many advantages, starting with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chip. Coupled with an Adreno 640, this allows the tablet to establish itself as a performance gem, at least for this range.





“This is truly an all-in-one workstation that delivers value from form to function wherever it is used, including in a classroom, home or office ”- TJ Walton, Product Marketing Manager.

Here is the summary table of all the specifics of the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet.

Xiaomi pad 5 Screen – 11 inch screen

– Definition 2560 x 1600

– Dolby Vision

– DCI-P3

– WQHD + and 120Hz Design – Plastic back

– Anti-fingerprint coating SoC and GPU – Qualcomm ® Snapdragon ™ 860

– Qualcomm Kryo 485

– Qualcomm Adreno 640 GPU Memory – 6 GB RAM + 128 GB ROM

– 6 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM Colors – Cosmic Gray

– Pearl White Camera – 8 MP front sensor

– 13 MP rear sensor Audio – 4 loudspeakers

– Dolby Atmos

– High-Res Audio Drums – 8720 mAh +

– Fast charge 22.5W

– USB-C port Connectivity – Bluetooth 5.0

– WiFi 5

– compatible with Xiaomi Smart Pen Software – Android 11

– MIUI 12 Height and weight – 254 mm x 166 mm x 6.85 mm

– 500 g Price from € 349 availability date September 28, 2021

Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi Pad 5 will be available for sale from September 28 in France in two distinct versions. The first offers 128 GB of internal storage and will be available from 349 €. The second offers 256 GB of storage and will be available at a price of 399 €.