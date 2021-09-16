Xiaomi formalizes a compact video projector under Android TV with Dolby Atmos

Xiaomi has just formalized a new video projector for Android TV. It complements a range of very different products. This time, it is a compact product that will be marketed.

After announcing the Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro in March 2021, brace yourself, Xiaomi has just announced the Smart Projector 2. We lose the “Mi” as well as the “Pro”, this video projector nevertheless remains interesting in more than one way. It completes a range which is gradually enriched, there is the Mi Smart Projector (first of the name) for example, but also short-range video projectors such as the Mi Laser (4K).

A portable video projector with compact dimensions

The Mi Smart Projector 2 is not a video projector similar to the Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro. They look alike but they are not in the same category. Already, from a dimension and weight point of view, the two products are very different: the Smart Projector 2 is much smaller (115 × 150 × 150 mm against 215 x 201 x 143 mm) and much lighter (1 , 3 kg against 3.7 kg). The Smart Projector 2 is a portable video projector, which can be considered as a pico-projector, but which still offers a nice technical sheet.

Indeed, this new video projector uses a Texas Instruments DMD projector with a Full HD image via an LED light source with a power of 500 lumens. This is a big difference with the Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro which goes up to 1,300 lumens. This brightness, which is very correct for a portable video projector, does not however make it possible to take advantage of HDR10.

We can thus obtain an image up to 120 inches and 60 inches minimum (for 1.6 meters of setback) with a throw ratio of 1.2: 1. Xiaomi has integrated all of its technologies into it that allow you to adjust the image perfectly to display it on the wall: this is the case of the integrated auto-focus but also of the software correction of the horizontal and vertical keystone to compensate for the distortion.





The Smart Projector 2 uses Android TV 9.0, with the Google Play Store as well as Google Assistant (with shortcut and microphone on the remote control), it also integrates a dual 5-watt speakers with Dolby Audio support. The connections remain relatively simple, HDMI 2.0, 1 full-format USB (USB 2.0), an audio jack output, WiFi 5 as well as Bluetooth 5.0 BLE.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2 will be sold at 599 euros, while the Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro is sold for 999 euros. Again, these are two different formats that share a very similar name.