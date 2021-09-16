Xiaomi launches a smartphone that charges in 17 minutes and a tablet at 349 euros

A day after Apple, Xiaomi wants to remind the world who is the king of value for money. The Chinese brand has just announced the Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11T Pro (you will notice that the name “Mi” has disappeared), two new high-end smartphones that could be described as “flagship killers”. Marketed respectively from 499 and 649 euros, these two devices have enough to compete with the best smartphones on the market.

120 Hz for everyone, Snapdragon for the 11T Pro

If they look the same aesthetically, the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro have some differences. Both sport a large 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, but the Pro version is the only version that boasts Dolby Vision certification. Another more important change, the Xiaomi 11T Pro embeds the powerful Snapdragon 888 from Qualcomm while the classic 11T is satisfied with a MediaTek Dimensity-1200 chip. Its performance should be lower even if the OnePlus Nord 2 with the same chip has really satisfied us.

Xiaomi – The characteristics of the Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro.



On the photo side, the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are at the same level. They both have a 108 Mpix sensor attached to a module opening at f / 1.75, an ultra-wide angle connected to an 8 Mpix sensor and a module dedicated to macro photos. Rather satisfactory quality is expected, although inferior to that of the more expensive Mi 11 or Mi 11 Ultra. This is hardly surprising, Xiaomi has little interest in making its affordable mobiles better than its premium devices. The Chinese manufacturer has also announced some new features to make video recording more cinematic, including a very fluid zoom (despite the lack of telephoto) and some new options in the settings. Both smartphones can shoot in 8K.

A new charging record

Both equipped with an ultra high capacity 5000 mAh battery, the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro do not charge at the same speed. The first comes with a 67W charger and can go from 0 to 100% autonomy in 36 minutes, the second with a charger with an unprecedented power of 120W. With the latter, Xiaomi claims the new world record with a full recharge in 17 minutes. The brand claims that you can recover 72% of autonomy in 10 minutes. We can’t wait to test this, especially since the smartphone’s 5,000 mAh battery is huge.

Also to discover in video:



To achieve this record time, Xiaomi explains using a different technology designed to preserve battery life. “HyperCharge”, as he calls it, only works for mobiles with two different batteries (there are two times 2500 mAh here). Xiaomi swears that the smartphone’s battery will retain 80% of its original capacity after 800 cycles, which means that the 120W would have no consequences. It will take a few years to find out. We are quite skeptical, but we want to believe it.

Xiaomi – The Mi 11T Pro has two batteries.



At 499 and 649 euros (count 50 euros more to go from 128 to 256 GB), the Xiaomi 11T has something to appeal to fans of flat-screen smartphones, even if they logically lack some characteristics to really belong to the top of range (we think of waterproofing or wireless charging). Our tests will tell you what the new ones are really worth flagship killers from Xiaomi.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 responds to the iPad

For the first time in France, Xiaomi is also storming the tablet market. Marketed at a price of 349 euros, the Xiaomi Pad 5 looks a lot like Apple’s iPad Pro (the edges are identical). This tablet has a large 11-inch LCD screen (2560 by 1600 pixels) with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, has four powerful speakers, a super battery of 8720 mAh and runs on Android. The Snapdragon 860 processor is in control and should allow the Xiaomi Pad to perform very well without consuming too much power. The tablet is compatible with accessories very similar to those of the iPad such as a Smart Pen.

Xiaomi – The Xiaomi Pad 5.



Despite its affordable price, the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet will have to convince us from a software point of view so that we can recommend it to you. Few Android apps are suitable for large screens, which could penalize the Xiaomi Pad. Hopefully Xiaomi’s efforts with its own MIUI overlay succeed in improving the experience.