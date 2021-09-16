You can now sign in to your Microsoft accounts without a password

Microsoft is already in the future. The Redmond firm has just integrated a new option to allow you to connect to your Microsoft account without a password.

A few months after offering it to its professional users, Microsoft has just rolled out a new option. It allows all users to deactivate the password for an account and is now available in the security settings.

The Redmond giant offers to configure Windows Hello, to use a physical security key, to use a verification code received by e-mail or SMS, or to go through its Microsoft Authenticator authentication application.

With this new step, the American company makes it possible to connect without a password on almost 100% of its services. By deploying this option to as many people as possible, Microsoft hopes to help its users to strengthen the security of their account, especially for those who never change their password or use one that is too easy to crack.

An option to activate

There is nothing complicated about the procedure for removing your login password. It will allow you to strengthen the security of your account and above all to connect to it more quickly.

You must go to your Microsoft account, deploy the options of Security to get to the Security dashboard, then access Advanced options. You should then be able to activate the option Account without password and select the connection option of your choice.

Source: The Verge