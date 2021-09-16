More

    You’re not dreaming, Razer is throwing thimbles for gamers

    Technology


    Razer continues to expand its collection of accessories with thimbles … the Gaming Finger Sleeves. A priori, this product meets a need.

    Razer Gaming Finger Sleeve

    Razer Gaming Finger Sleeve // ​​Source: Razer

    Razer has just announced a new accessory that seems, at first glance, to be an aberration. These are the Razer Gaming Finger Sleeve… thimbles.

    Meeting the needs of gamers

    It’s hard to keep it serious when you find yourself with such announcements. Razer really intends to meet the needs of its customers, the gamers, with the Gaming Finger Sleeves. These are thimbles made of nylon, lycra and woven with a silver fiber for conduction. These thimbles are intended for mobile gamers, to improve their performance.

    Those finger gloves are designed to prevent inadvertent slipping and thus improve accuracy when touching the touch screen. They are also breathable so you can keep your fingers cool.

    Razer Gaming Finger Sleeve

    Razer Gaming Finger Sleeve // ​​Source: Razer


    They were designed to fit all finger sizes, and they are indeed accessories sold: it costs around $ 10. Unfortunately, you will not be able to use them with a Razer smartphone, the American brand has stopped producing them. Fortunately, you have the choice of a wide range of smartphones cut for gaming at Asus ROG and Lenovo Legion for example.

    Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 made official: the smartphone that thinks of itself as a gamepad

    The Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 has just been made official. This gaming smartphone wants to be able to serve as a perfect gamepad while offering very high power as well as a fluid and responsive screen.
    Read more

    Logo


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleMercato | Mercato – PSG: Leonardo changed everything for Kylian Mbappé …
    Next articleSpaceX’s first tourists set off on their space cruise

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC