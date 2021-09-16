You’re not dreaming, Razer is throwing thimbles for gamers

Razer continues to expand its collection of accessories with thimbles … the Gaming Finger Sleeves. A priori, this product meets a need.

Razer has just announced a new accessory that seems, at first glance, to be an aberration. These are the Razer Gaming Finger Sleeve… thimbles.

Meeting the needs of gamers

It’s hard to keep it serious when you find yourself with such announcements. Razer really intends to meet the needs of its customers, the gamers, with the Gaming Finger Sleeves. These are thimbles made of nylon, lycra and woven with a silver fiber for conduction. These thimbles are intended for mobile gamers, to improve their performance.

Those finger gloves are designed to prevent inadvertent slipping and thus improve accuracy when touching the touch screen. They are also breathable so you can keep your fingers cool.





They were designed to fit all finger sizes, and they are indeed accessories sold: it costs around $ 10. Unfortunately, you will not be able to use them with a Razer smartphone, the American brand has stopped producing them. Fortunately, you have the choice of a wide range of smartphones cut for gaming at Asus ROG and Lenovo Legion for example.