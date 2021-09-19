17 prisoners with covid-19

They are 17 prisoners in total to be infected with the coronavirus. To cope with this situation, the prison management had to confine 5 units, in which the patients were. These are the UV 0, UV 2, UV 12, UV 18B and UV 19 life units. Everywhere else, the health protocols remain the same. On these contaminated areas, additional restrictions have been put in place.

Thus, travel will be limited for inmates housed in these units. Only the walk, in small groups, is maintained. Face-to-face school education is suspended, in favor of distance learning. Sports activities and tours are also suspended. Only urgent individual interviews, such as an appointment with a lawyer or a medical emergency, may continue.

Everywhere else, wearing a mask is compulsory for both staff and prisoners. Unless they’re inside their cell. Two masks are distributed to them every day.





Measures in place for a few days already and which seem to be bearing fruit. No new case has been detected for nearly a week in the penitentiary center.

How were these cases imported to the prison?

Several avenues are being studied. There may be positive cases among new detainees, when they arrive this has already happened. Even if the protocol put in place normally blocks the chain of contamination. Each new entry is accompanied by isolation for 14 days, with two tests on d + 7 and d + 14.

The same protocol is applied for inmates who go out on leave. The latter must pass through the 14-day airlock upon their return with PCR testing.

Finally, the other avenue envisaged would be the presence of positive cases either among internal staff or by workers outside the penitentiary center.

Regarding vaccination, vaccination coverage in prisons is similar to that of the general population. Only 30 to 35% of prisoners have a complete vaccination schedule at Ducos today.