20 cases of Covid-19 detected at Ducos prison in Martinique

20 detainees detected positive for Covid-19 at the Ducos penitentiary center. An emergency meeting between management and unions should be organized tomorrow (Monday, September 20, 2021).

About twenty inmates declared positive for Covid-19 at the Ducos penitentiary center. The alarm bells are sounded by the Fo-penitentiary union on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Several living units have been confined to prevent the virus from spreading but this remains insufficient for the unions.

To deal with this situation, the prison management confined the 5 units in which the patients were. According to a note from the management of the penitentiary center, these units are UV 0, UV 2, UV 12, UV 18B and UV 19.

Travel was limited for detainees housed in these units. Only the walk, in small groups, is maintained.

Still according to the management, face-to-face school education is suspended, in favor of distance learning.

Sports activities and tours are also suspended. Only urgent individual interviews, such as an appointment with a lawyer or a medical emergency, may continue.





Everywhere else, wearing a mask is compulsory for both staff and prisoners. Unless they’re inside their cell. Two masks are distributed to them every day, further specifies the management.

Patrick Louvounou, secretary general of Fo-Pénitentiaire is calling for the establishment of a monitoring committee for this Covid crisis.

