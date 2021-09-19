a Haaland – CR7 duo, Manchester United’s crazy plan

Zapping Goal! Football club Real Madrid: the 10 biggest sales of the Merengues

If Real Madrid seems today to have a step ahead for Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund, 21), the Merengue will never be able to really sleep on their two ears for the Scandinavian striker, courted by all the biggest clubs of the planet starting with PSG, FC Barcelona … and Manchester United.

Seven players sacrificed for Haaland … And Pogba?

As for the Red Devils, where we are coming out of a “4 star” Mercato (Varane, Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo), the idea is to carry out a vast reorganization of the workforce by 2022. According to The Sun United reportedly intend to sell seven players (Phil Jones, Lingard, Van de Beek, Anthony Martial, Alex Telles, Eric Bailly and Diogo Dalot) to fund just two adjustments.

In addition to paying for the big transfer of Erling Haaland, who has a release clause of € 75 million active next summer, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s club are considering extending Paul Pogba, free in the summer of 2022 and who is the other sensitive issue for British leaders. It must be said that a Haaland – CR7 duo, powered by Sancho, Bruno Fernandes or Pogba, that would make more than one dream!



