a “major breach of trust” with Washington

DECRYPTION – For the French government, the “contract of the century” with Australia was not limited to a case of arms sales.

By recalling for consultation its ambassadors in Washington and Canberra, a very strong measure usually reserved for adversary countries when they cross the red lines, such as Erdogan’s Turkey a year ago, France has- she overreacted? “Severe crisis“,”lie“,”duplicity“,”contempt“: Rarely the Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian, who used to call a spade a spade, but is not known to be angry or impulsive, had seemed so irritated.

As for the government spokesperson, Gabriel Attal, he speaks of “major breach of trust“. The turmoil will be at the heart of the phone call planned in the coming days between Emmanuel Macron and Joe Biden, at the request of the American president. It will also be mentioned in talks between the head of French diplomacy and his American counterparts on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, from Monday.

“Powerful symbol”

Of course, canceling a contract like this hurts commercially. But if the shock