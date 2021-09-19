Abdelaziz Bouteflika was buried this Sunday in the square of the heroes of the war of independence

Despite the embarrassment of the authorities and the media, the ousted president was buried in the square of the martyrs of the cemetery of El Alia.

Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika was buried on Sunday in the Martyrs’ Square of the El Alia cemetery in Algiers, reserved for heroes of the War of Independence, but he was entitled to much less honor than his predecessors. Driven from power in 2019 after 20 years at the head of Algeria, Abdelaziz Bouteflika died on Friday at the age of 84 in his nursing home in Zeralda in western Algiers.

The funeral procession arrived at the cemetery of El Alia, after having traveled about thirty km from Zeralda. The remains were carried on a gun carriage fired by an armored vehicle covered in flowers. Along with family members, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who was prime minister under Bouteflika, foreign ministers and diplomats were present at the cemetery, according to media reports.

The coffin of Abdelaziz Bouteflika escorted by the police, Sunday, September 19. RYAD KRAMDI / AFP

Sign of a certain official embarrassment, the exhibition of the remains initially planned for a tribute of the dignitaries and the general public at the Palace of the people of Algiers, was