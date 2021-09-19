Abrupt disappearance of the local elected official from the north, Maurice Norbert Monstin

Maurice Norbert Monstin, who held among other things the functions of vice-president of Cap Nord, and deputy mayor of Carbet, died on Saturday evening (September 18, 2021).

Martinique the 1st

•

updated September 19, 2021 at 11:59 am



The death of Maurice Norbert Monstin, 68, 3rd deputy mayor of Carbet, was confirmed on the night of Saturday evening (September 18, 2021) by Jean-Claude Écanvil, the mayor of Carbet.

The local elected representative held several positions in the most important structures in the north of the territory.

Apart from his seat on the Carbet municipal council, he was 5th vice-president of the agglomeration community, Cap Nord, 1st vice-president of the Martinique Natural Park, elected to the Syndicat Mixte d’Electricité de la Martinique (SMEM) and the Martinican Syndicate of Waste Treatment and Recovery (SMTVD).





A committed man who spared no effort to put them at the service of the development of our territory. There were many positions he took, particularly on environmental issues for which he was responsible within Cap Nord. Today, when this news is announced, the whole institution is in mourning; with the loss of a friend, a brother, an elected official who had the ambition to move his territory forward. We bow to the brutal loss of this friend. And we present our condolences to the family of Norbert Monstin, to the municipal council and to the town of Carbet. Bruno Nestor Azerot, President of Cap Nord Martinique

.