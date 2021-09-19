Accommodation costs more and more in Europe

If the prices of houses and apartments increase so much, it is in particular that “one does not build enough in relation to the needs”, explains a specialist.

6.2% increase in one year, 30% since 2015 … Housing costs more and more in Europe, a situation that the pandemic has worsened. The increases in residential property prices are such that in some cities like Berlin, demonstrators have taken to the streets to protest.

Why are the prices going up?

According to the European Central Bank, in the euro area, house and apartment prices rose 6.2% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to a year earlier, the largest increase since mid-2007.

For its part, the European statistical agency Eurostat has observed an increase of almost 30% in the purchase prices of housing in Europe since 2015. Why such increases?

“We don’t build enough with regard to the needs “, explains to theAFP the economist Sandrine Levasseur, specialist in European issues and housing at the French Observatory of Economic Conjunctures. The increase is therefore particularly significant in a small country like Luxembourg (+ 17% over one year in the first quarter of 2021). The pandemic has exacerbated the problem: containments have stopped construction and material supply difficulties continue to delay construction.

At the same time, many households locked in apartments during confinement have felt the need to live in larger spaces, outside metropolitan areas. Those who had “high incomes or worked in sectors where teleworking was easier” were able to take the plunge, says theAFP Marissa Plouin, OECD Housing Policy Analyst. Driven by historically low mortgage rates, demand changed “suddenly”, she continues, and pushes up prices.

In 2020, the ECB observed a price increase in capital cities 0.7 points lower than that of the euro zone as a whole, whereas it was previously always higher. It explains it by “a natural deceleration” of already very high prices, or “shifts in demand towards areas located outside the capitals”. In Paris for example, the price of housing showed little change over one year in the second quarter, while it increased by 7% in the regions, according to data from notaries.





Are rents following the same trend?

While purchase prices have skyrocketed in recent years, the rents observe a regular and less significant increase. “There is always a delay effect of several years which is difficult to explain”, indicates Sandrine Levasseur. With the health crisis, this delay has further accentuated. “This is probably partly linked to temporary measures put in place by some governments, such as rent freezes or eviction bans, ”explains Marissa Plouin.

Luxembourg in particular froze the price of rents until June 30. Greece allowed workers whose contracts had been suspended to pay only 60% of their rent. Austria, Belgium, Italy and the Czech Republic have temporarily banned deportations. “These are emergency measures. There is a risk of falling from the top when they will begin to be abolished, while many households have not yet recovered from the economic shock of the pandemic,” warns Marissa Plouin. Barbara Steenbergen, member of the executive committee of the International Union of Tenants (IUT), fears outright “a social crisis”.

As of March, several hundred people have manifested in several cities of Spain to demand a law that would regulate rents. And thousands of Berliners marched September 11 to protest against rising rents, two weeks before a referendum to expropriate large real estate companies in the German capital, accused of encouraging speculation and pushing up prices.

Are prices driven by speculation from large investors?

For Barbara Steenbergen, the situation in Berlin bears witness to a more general problem in Europe: “There is a massive concentration of these large landowners on the European market, which gives them power, and in particular that of setting prices. “Faced with the uncertainty of the health crisis, many investors have turned to stone, considered a safe bet, notes the ECB And with telecommuting reducing the demand for office space, many large investors have turned to residential real estate.

The economist Sandrine Levasseur does not believe, however, in the hypothesis of a real estate bubble. “It’s very specific to Berlin,” she argues, referring to the historically low prices and the high rate of tenants (80%) in the German capital.