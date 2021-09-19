Accused of wanting to recruit “mercenaries”, Mali invokes its sovereignty

The Malian government, accused of wanting to recruit “mercenaries“Following information about talks with the Russian private security company Wagner, said on Sunday that it was up to him to”decide which partners he can solicit or not“.

Read alsoMali: the junta negotiates with Russian mercenaries

“With regard to the willingness shown to the Malian authorities to initiate “mercenaries””, The transitional government led by the military invokes the exercise of its “sovereignty” and “the concern to preserve its territorial integrity“, In a statement released Sunday by his Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Without citing any country or the Wagner company, he affirms that he “will not allow any State to make choices for it and even less to decide which partners it can or cannot call on“.

France and Germany have warned that a deployment of the Russian group’s paramilitaries would call into question their military engagement in Mali. And the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS, 15 countries) condemned Thursday “the will of the transitional authorities to hire private security companies in Mali“, Without citing a name, being alarmed by”definite consequences for the deterioration of the security situationIn the country and region.





Read alsoThe unpublished confidences of a soldier of “Wagner”, the phantom army of the wars of Putin

The Malian government denounces in its press release “rumors and sponsored press articles as part of a campaign to denigrate our country and its leaders“.

The international community, including France and ECOWAS, are openly worried about the respect by the putschists who overthrew President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta on August 18, 2020 with regard to the timetable for the transition, in particular the holding of elections in February.

The Malian government has so far not expressed itself directly in an official manner on the existence of contacts with Wagner, but Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maïga alluded to it Thursday during a meeting with the association “Bamako Forum“.

“There are partners who have decided to leave Mali to fall back on other countries, there are areas that are abandoned», He said, referring to the current redeployment of French forces in the Sahel which will leave part of their positions in northern Mali. “Shouldn’t we have plans B?», Continued Mr. Maïga. “It is this reflection that leads to debates today where we are accused of wanting to change our strategy.“, He estimated.

According to a French source familiar with the matter, the Malian government is studying the possibility of a contract with Wagner on the deployment of a thousand Russian paramilitaries, to train the armed forces and ensure the protection of the leaders.