Afghanistan: attacks targeting the Taliban kill several people

AFGHANISTAN – At least two people were killed and 19 others injured this Saturday, September 18 in Jalalabad in the first deadly attacks in Afghanistan under the Taliban regime since the departure of American troops on August 30.

These attacks, at least one of which targeted a Taliban police car, illustrate the still precarious security situation in the country, where the new regime has promised to restore peace and stability after more than four decades of wars.

The Taliban promised peace

A total of three explosions took place in Jalalabad, a Taliban official told AFP on condition of anonymity. None were claimed this afternoon. The first, which targeted a Taliban vehicle patrolling the city, left “at least two dead and 20 injured”, according to the official. An official from the Nangarhar health department, of which Jalalabad is the capital, reported three dead and 18 injured in the attacks.

Nangarhar, in the east of the country, is the main focus of rebels from the Islamic State in Afghanistan (IS-K) group, rivals of the Taliban and who claimed responsibility for the bombing that killed more than 100 at Kabul airport August 26. These attacks come a month after the takeover of the country by the Taliban, who have repeatedly assured that the end of the Western military presence will put an end to the violence.

Until these attacks, life had started to resume its course, far from the chaotic scenes of the evacuations at the end of August at Kabul airport. The first international commercial flights resumed this week, with Pakistan and Iran in particular.





What place for women?

Ten days after the reopening of private universities, middle and high school students were allowed to return to school on Saturday, with the exception of girls and teachers. The sidelining of girls and teachers should add to the concern of part of the population and the international community who fear to see the same scenario reoccurring as when the fundamentalists first came to power, between 1996. and 2001.

The Islamist movement had pursued a particularly brutal policy towards women, who were not allowed to work, study, play sports or go out alone in the streets. After the departure of the Taliban, driven out by an international coalition led by the United States, women’s rights had again progressed, especially in education.

The Taliban have assured in recent weeks that women’s rights will be respected. But these claims have been weakened by several of their recent decisions. If they have allowed women to continue studying at the university, they will have to wear an abaya and a hijab there and the classes will be carried out as far as possible in single sex.

No woman is also included in the new government. As for the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, it now seems to occupy the premises of the former Ministry of Women’s Affairs.

An after still unclear

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he had started discussions with the Taliban, to which Islamabad is close, to include in their government representatives of other ethnic communities (notably Tajik, Hazara and Uzbekistan). The Taliban have been criticized after the announcement of their transitional government for its lack of diversity, the cabinet being formed almost exclusively of executives from their former regime and Pashtuns, the original ethnic group of the movement.

The aftershocks of the hasty departure from the West that followed the arrival of the Islamist movement continue to be felt. In Washington, the US military admitted on Friday that it had killed ten innocent Afghan civilians in a “tragic” blunder by accidentally hitting a vehicle it believed to be filled with explosives.

In the Netherlands, the Dutch Minister of Defense announced her resignation after the chaotic management of the evacuation from Afghanistan, following in the footsteps of the head of diplomacy. The question of Afghanistan will be at the center of multiple discussions at the UN General Assembly next week, where it is not yet known who will speak on behalf of Kabul.

