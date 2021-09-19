Afghanistan: Islamic State group claims two bomb attacks against Taliban





The Taliban had promised to restore peace and security upon their return to power. The Islamic State in Afghanistan (IS-K) group seems to want to contradict them. This weekend, two bomb attacks targeted Taliban fighters. These have been claimed by the terrorist group. In two statements via his propaganda outlet Amaq, he claimed to be the author of “three separate bombings” having aimed three “Taliban vehicles” Saturday in Jalalabad, then another “bomb attack” Sunday, September 19 against “a Taliban vehicle” in this big city in eastern Afghanistan.

On Sunday, a vehicle carrying Taliban fighters was targeted near a highway interchange towards the capital, Kabul. According to witnesses quoted by the local press, several Taliban were taken to hospital after the explosion.

A similar attack had taken place less than 24 hours earlier. The triple blast, which targeted Taliban security force vehicles left at least two dead and 19 injured. A photo taken on the spot and obtained by AFP showed a green police pickup, topped with the white Taliban flag, stationary, the hood twisted and almost upright, amid various debris. Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar, the main focus of rebels from the Islamic State in Afghanistan (IS-K) group, rivals of the Taliban and who claimed responsibility for the bloody attack that killed more than 100 people at Kabul airport at the end of August. .

These attacks represent the first deadly attacks recorded since the departure of the last American troops from the country on August 30. The Taliban had returned to power in mid-August following the withdrawal of American forces and the collapse of the Afghan government, backed by Washington. Islamist insurgents then assured that the end of the Western military presence would put an end to the violence that has been tearing the country apart for decades.

