After PSG-OL (2-1) – OL’s notes: Paqueta’s recital, the abyssal void of Shaqiri, Lopes and Toko-Ekambi in good shape

Anthony Lopes: 6.5

The Lyon goalkeeper shone with all his brilliance in the first period, culminating in a decisive parade in front of Leo Messi (32nd). Saved by his bar on a free kick from the Argentinian (37th), he was inspired in his outings (6th, 39th, 45th + 3). Paradoxically, it was in a second period when he was less in demand that the goalkeeper from Les Gones conceded two goals. He is powerless on the penalty of Neymar (66th) and can nothing on the head of Mauro Icardi (90th + 3)

In short : An ultra-frustrating match

Malo Gusto: 5

He first made a strong impression. For an 18-year-old kid, seeing Neymar, Kylian Mbappé and Nuno Mendes tumble down is enough to make you tremble but Gusto held on, like a tackle well felt on the Brazilian (52nd). But he precipitated the fall of his family with this fault on Neymar which allowed PSG to equalize on the penalty spot. Much more in difficulty later in the match, it is still too fair to prevent Kylian Mbappé from offering Icardi the winning goal.

In short : A dream first hour, a nightmarish last half hour.

Jérôme Boateng: 4

It still lacks rhythm and it shows. Slow in his movements, random in his placement, he was regularly overtaken on Parisian acceleration and offered no support to Malo Gusto. Cautious in his raises, moreover, he was logically the first Lyonnais to go out in this match.

In short : We will have to be patient with Boateng… he is still far from his level of last season.

Replaced by Sinaly Diomandé (65th), very valuable to plug gaps.

Jason Denayer: 5.5

He held the Lyon defense at arm’s length for a long time, compensating for Boateng’s shortcomings, intercepting a lot of balloons in his surface and radiating in the air. He notably signed an important rescue in front of Messi (6th). But he dropped Icardi on the scoring goal of the Parisian victory, perhaps because of poor communication with Emerson, and that unfortunately tarnished a very convincing performance so far.

Our opinion : Unhappy, but he held his role as boss of the Lyon defense.

Emerson: 4.5

He was certainly relieved to see that Hakimi was not starting. Thilo Kehrer much less offensive than the Moroccan, Emerson was not put in too much difficulty and generally controlled his lane. But he is a spectator on Icardi’s goal which spoils all of Lyon’s work. Offensively, he remained extremely cautious.

Maxence Caqueret: 5

A very convincing first period, during which he made talk about his science of placement and the quality of his passes to contribute to Lyon’s domination in the midfield. It was more complicated after the break, where he struggled to maintain the same efficiency in recovery and recovery.





In short : He didn’t miss much to make a good game.

Bruno Guimaraes: 6

An impressive activity in the midfield, passes that break the lines, percussions that hurt the Parisian defense… The Brazilian was the other strongman of the Lyon midfield and he is at the origin of the goal of Gones with a perfect wing change for Toko Ekambi (54th).

In short : A very successful match.

Lucas Paqueta: 8

What a game ! There was everything. A monumental job in recovery with an impressive volume of play that allowed him to recover an incalculable number of balls. He used them most often very well, with some high class gestures and light passes. And to top it off, he scored a goal full of composure after a perfectly felt call (54th).

Replaced by Habib Keita (86th)

Xherdan Shaqiri: 3.5

We will retain a good strike (18th) for the positive. The rest ? A flagrant lack of accuracy in the passes, poor choice of play, a gross foul on the free kick sent by Messi on the bar (35th), a corner literally offered to PSG (40th), a defensive withdrawal insufficient to help Malo Gusto … Only negative.

In short : Largely insufficient.

Replaced by Rayan Cherki (79th), who wasted a great opportunity on a shot too removed (90th)

Islam Slimani: 5

An ungrateful match, but the Algerian knows how to live with it. He considerably hampered Marquinhos with his physical impact in the duels and his ball coverage, allowing the Lyon block to rise on numerous occasions. At the origin of Paqueta’s goal, he saw his work rewarded even though he didn’t really have the opportunity to score.

Karl Toko Ekambi: 6

The most dangerous striker at OL. He caused much misery to Thilo Kehrer by the quality of his calls in depth and his liveliness in the duels. At first uninspired in the last gesture (4th, 18th, 30th), Toko Ekambi set the sights after the break by sending a perfect serve to Lucas Paqueta on the opener.

In short : He is coming back in shape, and we would have liked to see him on the field for a longer time.

Replaced by Houssem Aouar (65th)

