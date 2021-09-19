all the results of the N3 of the weekend and the qualifiers

Zapping Foot National Top 10 winners of the Coupe de France

The 3rd round of the Coupe de France ended this Sunday afternoon, with many matches on the program. Now, the weekend is over and we know the National 3 teams qualified for the next round, as they entered the running for this 3rd round of the Old Lady. It is therefore the opportunity to take a look at all the results of the N3 teams this weekend, during the 3rd round of the Old Lady, with the qualified for the 4th round, scheduled for the weekend. end of October 2 and 3:

– Auvergne Rhône Alpes:

ABH FC 0-6 Hauts Lyonnais

Murat US 1-3 Aurillac FC

Clermont Franc Rosier 1-6 Moulins Academy

SC Saint-Pourçain 0-3 Montlucon Football

Thonon Evian 2-1 Cluses Sionczier

ES Laussonne AS 0-5 Velay FC

Hostun 1-2 Vaulx en Velin FC

USVJ 0-14 FC Limonest ST-Didier

Fountain AS 0-10 FC Bourgoin Jallieu

– Corsica :

GFC Ajaccio 13-0 FCU Niolu

Gallia Luciana 3-0 SCC Bocognano Gravon

– Mediterranean:

Athletico Marseille 0-0 Istres Football Club (5-6 shots on goal)

Carnoux 2-2 FC Cote Bleue (1-4 shots on goal)

(2-4 on penalties) SC Draguignan 1-3 FC Rousset

Cogolin SP 3-1 Mandelieu la Napoule

– New Aquitaine:

Meillon Assat Narc 1-4 Bayonnais rowing

Arthez L. Audejos 1-2 Tartas

The Ligugean 1-1 Chatellerault (9 tab to 10)

CO Coulounieix 2-3 UA Cognac Foot

Montmorillon 0-5 Poitevin Stadium

Red Roosters 1-1 US Lège Cap-Ferret (4-3 on penalties)

Blaye Stadium 1-3 FC Merignac Arles

OCSSR 0-3 FC Bressuire

Clussais 0-4 CA Neuville

– Pays de la Loire :

Aizenay 0-6 Saumur

Marsac AS 1-3 Vendée Poirée Foot

Evron CA 1-2 US Changed

Fate on Erdre 2-3 AS Sautronnaise

Lucon FC 1-1 La Chataigneraie (3-1 on penalties)

EL. des Sorinières 0-1 Pouzauges Bocage Foot

Vernoil Vernantes 0-6 La Roche VF

Flocelliere Chamon 0- 3 FC Challans

Mareuil SC 1-0 Vendée Fontenay Foot

– Occitanie:

UFC Narbonnais 0-4 Agde RCO

Mauguio 1-9 Ales

Beaucairois Stadium 0-2 Mende

L ET.Aussonaise 1-2 Blagnac

Fonsorbs 1-3 Alberes Argelès

Vinca Amis C. Brunier 1-2 AS Fabrègues

Saint-Clement 0-1 Aigues Mortes

Still Orleix 0-2 Balma

FCHQ 0- 7 Castanet

Argence Viadene 0-5 Low wall

FC St Giron 0-6 FU Narbonne

– Brittany :

Gael Muel US 1-9 Fougeres AGL Flag

Grand-Champ 0-2 GSI Pontivy

Pordic Binic FC 0-4 Lannion FC

US languid 1-4 Dinan Lehon FC

Arzelliz Ploudalmeze 1-1 Plouzané ACF (5-4 shots on goal)

1-1 Plouzané ACF (5-4 shots on goal) Plougastel FC 1-3 La St Pierre de Milizac

Quimperle FC 1-3 Tregunc US

St Armel US 0-0 Fc Guipry Messac (2-3 shots on goal)

(2-3 shots on goal) Riantec OC 0-4 St Colomban Locmine

Cherry trees 0-0 Gueugnon (9 tab to 8)

DANNEMARIE (D1) 0-11 MORTEAU MONTLEBON (N3)

MINING COUNTRY (D2) 0-2 VALDAHON VERCEL (N3)

OUGES FENAY (D1) – GRANDVILLARS (N3)

PERROUSIAN (R2) 0-10 RACING BESANCON (N3)

ST-USUGE (D1) 0 -8 BESANCON FOOT (N3)

SEMUR EPOISSES (D1) 0-4 PARON (N3)

APPOIGNY (R2) 1-0 MONTCEAU (N3)

EPINAC JS (D2) 0-8 ST-APOLLINAIRE (N3)

– Paris ile de France :

Saint Germain ST Pierre 3-5 US Ivry Foot

SFC Champagne 95 2-1 Mantois 78

Rungis US – Drancy

Rosny SO 1-9 Meaux

Rueil Malmaison 1-2 Ulis

Vaire 1-2 ESA Linas-Monthléry

Orsay Bures FC 0-1 CFF Racing

Paris East Lonely 0-4 Aubervilliers

Massy 91 1-3 The Mureaux

– Grand Est:

Renwez Maz (R2) 1-2 turns Les Mezieres As Price (N3)

Epernay Fc (R2) 0-3 Epernay RC (N3)

Girancourt As (R3) 0-5 Raon L’Etape US (N3)

Mondelange Fc (D2) 0-3 Amneville Cso (N3)

Oberhoffen FC (D2) 0-7 Illkirch Graffe FA (N3)

Strg Red Star (D2) 0-8 Colmar SR (N3)

Erstein AS (R1) 0-3 Biesheim ASC (N3)

Wittelsheim ASCA (D2) 0-7 St Louis Neuweg FC (N3)

Rouffach Fc (R3) 0-2 Mulhouse FC (N3)

Ludres As (R3) 2-3 Thaon ES (N3)

– Hauts-de-France:

Conchil AS 1-1 The Touquet (3-4 shots on goal)

(3-4 shots on goal) Vermelli (R2) 0–3 Feignies-Aulnoye (N3)

La Gorgue (R3) 1 –2 Vimy (N3)

Bonningues-les-Calais (D7) 0-8 Country of St-Omer (N3)

Maroilles (D2) 0–2 US Maubeuge (N3)

Roubaix Sport (D1) 3–3 O. Marcquois (N3) ( qualifying on penalties Marcq)

qualifying on penalties Marcq) Val Sensée (D4) 0-10 Cross (N3)

La Bassée (D7) 0–8 Wasquehal (N3)

Meru 0-1 Amiens AC

Rollot AC 1-4 US Chantilly

– Normandy:

Bernay 0-2 SU Dives Cabourg

St Etienne FC 1-3 Evreux FC

EU. FC 2-1 ESM Gonfreville

Boisguillaume 1-1 Dieppe FC (8-7 at tabs)

FC Euqueurdr.Hainnev 3-1 Bayeux FC

FC HVS 1-3 Oissel CMS

FC du Pays Aiglon 2-7 Alencon US

AS Cerences Contrier 0-6 Avant Garde Caennaise

Uson Mondeville 1-2 AF Virois