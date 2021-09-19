all the results of the N3 of the weekend and the qualifiers

Zapping Foot National Top 10 winners of the Coupe de France
The 3rd round of the Coupe de France ended this Sunday afternoon, with many matches on the program. Now, the weekend is over and we know the National 3 teams qualified for the next round, as they entered the running for this 3rd round of the Old Lady. It is therefore the opportunity to take a look at all the results of the N3 teams this weekend, during the 3rd round of the Old Lady, with the qualified for the 4th round, scheduled for the weekend. end of October 2 and 3:
– Auvergne Rhône Alpes:
- ABH FC 0-6 Hauts Lyonnais
- Murat US 1-3 Aurillac FC
- Clermont Franc Rosier 1-6 Moulins Academy
- SC Saint-Pourçain 0-3 Montlucon Football
- Thonon Evian 2-1 Cluses Sionczier
- CS Lannieu 1-2 Ain Sud Foot
- ES Laussonne AS 0-5 Velay FC
- Hostun 1-2 Vaulx en Velin FC
- USVJ 0-14 FC Limonest ST-Didier
- Fountain AS 0-10 FC Bourgoin Jallieu
– Corsica :
- GFC Ajaccio 13-0 FCU Niolu
- US Vezzani 0-5 Corte
- Gallia Luciana 3-0 SCC Bocognano Gravon
- AS Capicorsu 0-5 AS Furiani
– Mediterranean:
- Athletico Marseille 0-0 Istres Football Club (5-6 shots on goal)
- US Valbonne Sophia 0-6 AS Cannes
- Carnoux 2-2 FC Cote Bleue (1-4 shots on goal)
- Olympic Saint Maximois 0-0 ES Cannet-Rocheville (2-4 on penalties)
- SC Draguignan 1-3 FC Rousset
- Cogolin SP 3-1 Mandelieu la Napoule
– New Aquitaine:
- Meillon Assat Narc 1-4 Bayonnais rowing
- Arthez L. Audejos 1-2 Tartas
- The Ligugean 1-1 Chatellerault (9 tab to 10)
- CO Coulounieix 2-3 UA Cognac Foot
- Montmorillon 0-5 Poitevin Stadium
- Red Roosters 1-1 US Lège Cap-Ferret (4-3 on penalties)
- Targon Soulig 0-6 Bordeaux stadium
- Blaye Stadium 1-3 FC Merignac Arles
- OCSSR 0-3 FC Bressuire
- Clussais 0-4 CA Neuville
– Pays de la Loire :
- Aizenay 0-6 Saumur
- Marsac AS 1-3 Vendée Poirée Foot
- Evron CA 1-2 US Changed
- Fate on Erdre 2-3 AS Sautronnaise
- Lucon FC 1-1 La Chataigneraie (3-1 on penalties)
- Vezins 0-5 St Philbert
- EL. des Sorinières 0-1 Pouzauges Bocage Foot
- Vernoil Vernantes 0-6 La Roche VF
- Flocelliere Chamon 0- 3 FC Challans
- Mareuil SC 1-0 Vendée Fontenay Foot
- St Pierre Mon 1-0 Sablé FC
– Occitanie:
- UFC Narbonnais 0-4 Agde RCO
- Mauguio 1-9 Ales
- Beaucairois Stadium 0-2 Mende
- L ET.Aussonaise 1-2 Blagnac
- Fonsorbs 1-3 Alberes Argelès
- Vinca Amis C. Brunier 1-2 AS Fabrègues
- Saint-Clement 0-1 Aigues Mortes
- Still Orleix 0-2 Balma
- FCHQ 0- 7 Castanet
- Argence Viadene 0-5 Low wall
- FC St Giron 0-6 FU Narbonne
– Brittany :
- Gael Muel US 1-9 Fougeres AGL Flag
- Grand-Champ 0-2 GSI Pontivy
- Pordic Binic FC 0-4 Lannion FC
- US languid 1-4 Dinan Lehon FC
- Arzelliz Ploudalmeze 1-1 Plouzané ACF (5-4 shots on goal)
- Plougastel FC 1-3 La St Pierre de Milizac
- Quimperle FC 1-3 Tregunc US
- St Armel US 0-0 Fc Guipry Messac (2-3 shots on goal)
- Riantec OC 0-4 St Colomban Locmine
– Bourgogne Franche-Comté:
- Cherry trees 0-0 Gueugnon (9 tab to 8)
- Vesoul 0-1 CA Pontarlier
- DANNEMARIE (D1) 0-11 MORTEAU MONTLEBON (N3)
- MINING COUNTRY (D2) 0-2 VALDAHON VERCEL (N3)
- OUGES FENAY (D1) – GRANDVILLARS (N3)
- PERROUSIAN (R2) 0-10 RACING BESANCON (N3)
- ST-USUGE (D1) 0 -8 BESANCON FOOT (N3)
- SEMUR EPOISSES (D1) 0-4 PARON (N3)
- APPOIGNY (R2) 1-0 MONTCEAU (N3)
- GEVREY-CHAMBERTIN AS (D1) 0-2 IS SELONGEY (N3)
- EPINAC JS (D2) 0-8 ST-APOLLINAIRE (N3)
– Paris ile de France :
- Saint Germain ST Pierre 3-5 US Ivry Foot
- SFC Champagne 95 2-1 Mantois 78
- Boissy FC 1-4 Bretigny
- Rungis US – Drancy
- Rosny SO 1-9 Meaux
- Rueil Malmaison 1-2 Ulis
- Vaire 1-2 ESA Linas-Monthléry
- Orsay Bures FC 0-1 CFF Racing
- Paris East Lonely 0-4 Aubervilliers
- Massy 91 1-3 The Mureaux
– Grand Est:
- Renwez Maz (R2) 1-2 turns Les Mezieres As Price (N3)
- Epernay Fc (R2) 0-3 Epernay RC (N3)
- Girancourt As (R3) 0-5 Raon L’Etape US (N3)
- Mondelange Fc (D2) 0-3 Amneville Cso (N3)
- Oberhoffen FC (D2) 0-7 Illkirch Graffe FA (N3)
- Strg Red Star (D2) 0-8 Colmar SR (N3)
- Erstein AS (R1) 0-3 Biesheim ASC (N3)
- Wittelsheim ASCA (D2) 0-7 St Louis Neuweg FC (N3)
- Rouffach Fc (R3) 0-2 Mulhouse FC (N3)
- Ludres As (R3) 2-3 Thaon ES (N3)
– Hauts-de-France:
- Conchil AS 1-1 The Touquet (3-4 shots on goal)
- Vermelli (R2) 0–3 Feignies-Aulnoye (N3)
- La Gorgue (R3) 1 –2 Vimy (N3)
- Bonningues-les-Calais (D7) 0-8 Country of St-Omer (N3)
- Maroilles (D2) 0–2 US Maubeuge (N3)
- Roubaix Sport (D1) 3–3 O. Marcquois (N3) (qualifying on penalties Marcq)
- Val Sensée (D4) 0-10 Cross (N3)
- La Bassée (D7) 0–8 Wasquehal (N3)
- Meru 0-1 Amiens AC
- Rollot AC 1-4 US Chantilly
– Normandy:
- Bernay 0-2 SU Dives Cabourg
- St Etienne FC 1-3 Evreux FC
- EU. FC 2-1 ESM Gonfreville
- Canteleu FC 1-3 Romilly Pont Saint-Pierre
- Boisguillaume 1-1 Dieppe FC (8-7 at tabs)
- AF Basly 0-8 Cherbourg AS
- FC Euqueurdr.Hainnev 3-1 Bayeux FC
- Vastevill ACQ 1-15 FC Saint-Lo Manche
- FC HVS 1-3 Oissel CMS
- FC du Pays Aiglon 2-7 Alencon US
- AS Cerences Contrier 0-6 Avant Garde Caennaise
- Uson Mondeville 1-2 AF Virois
Discover all the results of the National 3 teams during the 3rd round of the Coupe de France, with the qualifiers for the next round. A next round which will take place in two weeks, the weekend of October 2 and 3.