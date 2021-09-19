More

    an arbitration decision has driven Cristiano Ronaldo mad!

    Sports


    Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

    Four goals in three games and another victory, this time against West Ham (2-1). Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut with Manchester United is near perfect. The Portuguese star shone again this Sunday by finding the flaw after half an hour of play, in two stages, to allow his family to return to 1-1.

    But before Lingard’s goal and De Gea’s rescue from the penalty spot, Cristiano Ronaldo saw his tension rise by several degrees. In question, a penalty that CR7 thought to obtain in the 77th after Coufal does not seem to hook it with the knee in full surface. Except that the referee of the meeting, Martin Atkinson, chose not to award him this penalty. To the great anger of Cristiano Ronaldo who took some time to come down …

    to summarize

    Cristiano Ronaldo certainly scored and saw Manchester United win against West Ham, the Portuguese striker had a moment of great frustration. The referee of the meeting, however helped by the VAR, decided not to award him a very contentious penalty.

    Julien pedebos


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleAccommodation costs more and more in Europe
    Next articlePrincess Beatrice pregnant: Prince Andrew’s daughter admitted to maternity

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC