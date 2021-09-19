an arbitration decision has driven Cristiano Ronaldo mad!

Zapping Eleven Mondial EXCLUDED: Rayan Cherki’s “Little Brother” interview!

Four goals in three games and another victory, this time against West Ham (2-1). Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut with Manchester United is near perfect. The Portuguese star shone again this Sunday by finding the flaw after half an hour of play, in two stages, to allow his family to return to 1-1.

But before Lingard’s goal and De Gea’s rescue from the penalty spot, Cristiano Ronaldo saw his tension rise by several degrees. In question, a penalty that CR7 thought to obtain in the 77th after Coufal does not seem to hook it with the knee in full surface. Except that the referee of the meeting, Martin Atkinson, chose not to award him this penalty. To the great anger of Cristiano Ronaldo who took some time to come down …

