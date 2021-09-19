Bank Al-Maghrib: foreign currency surpluses held by banks will be bought back by the central bank

Bank Al-Maghrib (BAM) announces the organization, from tomorrow, Monday, September 20, of auctions of currency purchases from operators on the foreign exchange market who have accumulated large surpluses of currency at the end of the summer. Explanations.

Usually, the role of a central bank is to cede currencies to the banks, but this time, in Morocco, it will buy them from them. In a press release, Bank Al-Maghrib informs operators on the foreign exchange market that it will organize, from Monday, September 20, auctions for the purchase of currencies, “in order to absorb current surpluses and thus ensure the proper functioning of this market ”.

The Central Bank specifies that these auctions will be organized “as much as necessary”, depending on the evolution of conditions on the foreign exchange market.

This decision comes at a time when Moroccan banks, at the end of the summer, found themselves in possession of large quantities of foreign currency, supplied mainly by contributions from Moroccans living abroad (MRE), following the opening of borders. national networks last June. The spectacular increase in remittances from MRE to Morocco also contributed to this improvement. These transfers reached 54.02 billion dirhams at the end of July 2021, against 37.1 billion at the same period in 2020, achieving an increase of 45.6%, an additional amount of more than 16 billion dirhams …





These foreign currency contributions have considerably improved the bank’s foreign exchange position, defined by the positive or negative balance of a credit institution in a currency. According to a recent note from Attijari Global Research (AGR), the bank foreign exchange position “remains at its highest annual level of over 10 billion dirhams. Originally, the good performance of MRE receipts during the summer period ”.

This same exchange position was still less than 2 billion dirhams at the end of July. It will continue to grow during the month of August, before settling above the 9 billion dirham mark at the end of this month.

By absorbing this surplus of currencies held by the banks, Bank Al-Maghrib will for its part further strengthen its own foreign exchange reserves, which are already at a very comfortable level, of the order of 313 billion dirhams according to the latest statistics from the central bank. These reserves were also greatly increased at the end of August by the payment, by the International Monetary Fund, of an allocation of $ 1.2 billion, within the framework of the issue of Special Drawing Rights (SDRs). ).